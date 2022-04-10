Hornets' Gordon Hayward ruled out for play-in tournament with foot injury

Gordon Hayward won’t be available for the postseason play-in tournament this week.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Sunda y that Hayward will be out indefinitely due to discomfort in his left foot. He is going to be put into a cast, and will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Hayward has played just once since he sustained a left ankle sprain on Feb. 7. He returned briefly earlier this month against the 76ers, but hasn’t played since. He missed Sunday’s 124-108 win against the Washington Wizards, too, his fourth straight missed game.

Hayward averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game so far this season, his second with the Hornets. The 32-year-old is in the second year of a four-year, $120 million deal.

The Hornets had clinched the final play-in spot before Sunday's win, which marked their third straight, but could still jump to either the No. 8 or No. 9 seed depending on how the rest of the Eastern Conference shakes out.

Either way, the Hornets won’t have Hayward available for that play-in tournament or the start of the playoffs, if they make it that far. At best, assuming Hayward’s rehab goes well, he could return in time for the tail end of the first round or the start start of a second-round series.