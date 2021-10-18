Charlotte Hornets finalize their roster to open the NBA season. Here’s who made it
Wes Iwundu was always a longshot to latch on with the Charlotte Hornets. On Monday, he found out he didn’t beat the odds.
The Hornets waived Iwundu, a move they had to make to trim their roster down the maximum of 17 players by the league’s 5 p.m. deadline. The Hornets’ roster is now set as they head into their season opener against Indiana on Wednesday.
Acquired in the sign-and-trade with New Orleans sending Devonte’ Graham to the Pelicans for a protected 2022 first-round pick and cash considerations, Iwundu appeared in all four of the Hornets’ preseason games and averaged 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 minutes. The fourth-year wing player was buried behind others on the depth chart, leaving little chance for him to make the team.
Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis are on two-way contracts with the Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 roster:
(in alphabetical order)
LaMelo Ball, G, 6-7, 181
James Bouknight, G, 6-5, 190
Miles Bridges, F, 6-7, 225
Vernon Carey Jr., C, 6-10, 255
Gordon Hayward, F, 6-7, 225
Kai Jones, F/C, 6-11, 220
Arnoldas Kulboka, F, 6-10, 209*
Scottie Lewis, G, 6-5, 190*
Cody Martin, F, 6-7, 205
Jalen McDaniels, F, 6-10, 205
Kelly Oubre, F/G, 6-7, 203
Mason Plumlee, C, 6-11, 254
Nick Richards, F, 6-11, 247
Terry Rozier, G, 6-1, 190
Ish Smith, G, 6-0, 175
JT Thor, F, 6-9, 203
PJ Washington, F, 6-7, 236
*--denotes two-way contract