Charlotte high school football gameday: Your guide to this weekend’s games

The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur is celebrated Friday night and Saturday, and a number of high school football games in the Charlotte area are being played on Thursday this week.

Here is a preview of this weekend’s Mecklenburg County games, plus top contests from around the area Thursday and Friday nights.

Game previews

THURSDAY / MECKLENBURG

Berry Academy (1-5, 0-3 SoMeck 4A) at Ballantyne Ridge (0-6, 0-3), 7 p.m. — After a solid start to the season, things have gone downhill for Berry Academy. The Cardinals mustered only three first downs last week against Ardrey Kell and had four turnovers the week before. But this is a chance to rebound against a Ballantyne Ridge team that is playing mostly freshmen and sophomores and has scored only 10 points this season. Ballantyne Ridge coach Chris Redding formerly coached at Berry.

Chambers (3-3, 2-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at Hopewell (3-3, 1-2), 7 p.m. — This is one of those games that can go a long way in determining whether a team reaches the playoffs. Maki Gant and Anthony Harrison each scored for Chambers on a fumble recovery last week in a 53-0 rout of Harding. Two weeks ago, Hopewell was 3-1. Since then, the Titans have lost 50-0 and 47-0. They’ll try to get RB Zacchaeus Jones, who has three 100-yard rushing games, going against a tough Chambers defense.

No. 12 Charlotte Christian (4-2, 0-0 Big South) at No. 3 Providence Day (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. — For four consecutive years, these two neighborhood rivals have met in the regular season, then had a rematch in the playoffs. That could happen again this year, depending on playoff bracketing, as both squads are postseason-bound. Providence Day has won three in a row against the Knights, although in the teams’ last meeting — in the playoffs last November — the Chargers won a narrow 45-37 decision.

Charlotte Christian can control the ball, with RB Jamal Rule averaging 181.5 rushing yards a contest. And the Knights will want to control the ball, because Providence Day is a scoring machine. QB Zaid Lott has thrown for 1,478 yards, with 15 touchdowns to just one interception. Each team has a DB with four interceptions, by the way — the Knights’ Henry Hulbert and the Chargers’ Cairo Skanes.

Charlotte Latin (7-0, 0-0 Big South) at Charlotte Country Day (4-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. — How long can the visiting Hawks keep this unbeaten thing going?. QB Troy Logan (1,615 passing yards, 17 touchdowns) will try to extend the streak for at least another week. But he and the Hawks face a Buccaneer defense led by DB Mac Summerville, whose seven interceptions put him No. 1 in North Carolina in that department

Garinger (0-6, 0-3 Southwestern 4A) at No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The good news for Garinger is that the Wildcats don’t face a team with a winning record after this week. The bad news is that Charlotte Catholic has played well in recent weeks. The Cougars’ ground game is rolling along, with RB Jake Anderson rushing for three touchdowns last week against Rocky River.

Harding (1-5, 0-3 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 4 Mallard Creek (5-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. — Mallard Creek appears to be hitting full stride, outscoring its last two opponents 99-7. The Mavericks had a strong running game all season, led by RB Samaritan Rule. But QB Perry Justice has emerged as a strong passing threat, and he had two long touchdown throws last week against North Mecklenburg.

No. 5 Hough (5-1, 3-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 6 West Charlotte (4-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. — If Providence Day-Charlotte Christian is the area’s south/east game of the week, this is the north/west counterpart. Hough’s passing game has been electric, with Trey Blakeney throwing for 1,371 yards. His totals would be higher, if the Huskies didn’t pile up so many lopsided victories and go to the bench early. But West Charlotte sophomore QB Jamouri Nichols has been improving each week, and he completed 13 of 17 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns last week. Nichols also ran for two scores.

Myers Park (2-4, 1-1 SoMeck 4A) at Ardrey Kell (3-3, 2-0), 7 p.m. — Myers Park had a bye last week, and that’s exactly what the Mustangs needed. They lost QB Jared Lockhart to a season-ending injury three weeks ago and have been trying to get QBs Cam Guy (a sophomore) and Ryan Rizzuti (a freshman) up to speed. This could be a tough spot for either, as they face an Ardrey Kell defense led by DB Alex Gutierrez, who had two interceptions, seven tackles and two pass breakups last week against Berry Academy.

North Mecklenburg (2-4, 1-2 Queen City 3A-4A) at West Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-3), 7 p.m. — If nothing else, North Meck is due for a close game. The Vikings won 52-0 four weeks ago, then lost 56-0, won 51-0, and lost 49-7 last week. This game features two of the region’s top linemen, in the Vikings’ Chuck House (a Shrine Bowl selection and Tennessee commit) and West Meck’s Elijah Littlejohn.

Olympic (5-1, 2-0 SoMeck 4A) at Palisades (5-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — These are two of Mecklenburg’s best teams that not many people know about. Olympic QB Chance Cato has thrown for 1,243 yards this season and had 230 passing yards and three touchdowns last week. Palisades QB Addison Rowland has accounted for six touchdowns in the Pumas’ past two games, either by running or passing.

Providence (1-4, 0-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 10 Independence (5-1, 1-1), 7 p.m. — Providence has lost three straight to tough opponents — Charlotte Catholic, Butler and Mooresville. The Panthers could use a break, but they won’t get one this week. Independence RB Jayden Jones ranks second in the state in rushing yardage (1,248), and QB Justin Little has several excellent receivers as targets. LB Dallas Brannon, who leads the Charlotte area in total tackles (75). leads a Patriot defense that will try to keep Providence QB Jackson Debe off stride.

Rocky River (2-4, 1-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (3-4, 3-0), 7 p.m. — Butler remains in a position of needing to win games to keep playoff hopes alive. Rocky River’s offense has been erratic, and that’s a problem against a Butler defense led by Jordan Pate (63 tackles), Ian Coleman (nine sacks) and Isaiah Houston (11 tackles, two sacks and a caused fumble last week against East Mecklenburg).

THURSDAY / TOP AREA GAMES

Cuthbertson (4-2, 0-1 Southern Carolina 4A) at Marvin Ridge (4-3, 1-0), 7 p.m. — The visiting Cavaliers will try to establish the running game, behind Mason Iovino (683 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns). Marvin Ridge has a quick-strike passing game featuring QB Braydon Rediger (1,237 passing yards) and WR Alex Voss (500 receiving yards). By the way, at this point of the season, all five teams in the Southern Carolina 4A are safely in the 4A West playoff field.

Porter Ridge (4-2, 0-1 Southern Carolina 4A) at No. 1 Weddington (5-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The visiting Pirates are coming off a disappointing 22-21 loss to Marvin Ridge, in which they saw a 21-10 lead go by the wayside. RB Rai’shawn Elmore ran for two touchdowns last week, and he has been the most consistent part of the Pirate attack. Weddington hasn’t played in three weeks, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Warriors are rusty. Brody Anson has taken over Weddington’s prime rushing duties (354 yards) after the season-ending injury to RB Nick Diamond.

FRIDAY / MECKLENBURG

Carver (2-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals have become a state 1A power, thanks to players like RB Cam Johnson (16 touchdowns, including scoring runs of 85, 45 and 6 yards last week). Noah Best played well last week, rushing for 102 yards and making five tackles. Carver has lost three in a row and is averaging less than 160 yards total offense a game.

Christ the King (2-4, 2-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. — Christ the King’s defense will face a challenge in stopping the Raptors’ Aamir Gilcreast, who rushed for 178 yards last week against Winston-Salem Prep. The Crusaders’ Cowen Harris had 13 tackles last week as Christ the King beat Pine Lake Prep for the first time in school history.

Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0 Big 6) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. — Covenant Day last played two weeks ago, losing to unbeaten Charlotte Latin. However, the Lions are unbeaten in the conference. SouthLake Christian MLB Jimmy Lapulosa is among the area’s leading tacklers, averaging 8.5 per game. Covenant Day leads the schools’ all-time series 3-0 and has won the last two meetings by an average score of 53-6.

North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0), 7 p.m. — This might be the toughest opponent Lake Norman Charter has faced so far this season. The visiting Comets have played a tough schedule and have a rugged defense, led by senior LB Aden Allsbrook (13.2 tackles a game, six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries). Lake Norman Charter was firing on all cylinders in last week’s 50-0 rout of SouthLake Christian, as Dorian Morgan scored on a kickoff return and Major Leak returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Spartans play for the third time in seven days, and they’re going for a 3-0 sweep. QB Jake Johnson passed the 1,000-yard passing mark in Monday’s 24-6 victory over Mountain Island Charter. The Spartans are trying to keep pace with conference co-leader Corvian Community.

FRIDAY / TOP AREA GAMES

Catawba Ridge (4-2, 1-1 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Copperheads travel to Indian Land fresh off a 57-23 loss to Northwestern. QB C.J. Couch is the leading passer in South Carolina, throwing for 1,700 yards. Indian Land has a pair of strong running backs in Jamol Horton and Sequel Patterson, and QB Matt Kucia threw for a pair of touchdowns last week against Nation Ford.

No. 7 Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. — This might be the Bulldogs’ toughest conference game, outside of the Oct. 25 contest at Northwest Cabarrus. West Rowan took a lead into the fourth quarter last week against Northwest Cabarrus before falling. Jay M. Robinson QB Jon Bissonnette threw for 315 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s game against East Rowan.

No. 8 Mooresville (5-1, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. — South Iredell faces Mooresville, A.L. Brown and Lake Norman in its next three games, but so far, life has been good for the Vikings. QB Tyler Johnson is completing 60 percent of his passes and has rushed for 100 or more yards in three games. Mooresville’s tough defense was on display last week in an 18-6 victory at Providence, with Indiana commit Jamari Farmer making 13 tackles.

No. 14 South Point (4-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. — After an opening loss to Shelby, Kings Mountain has outscored opponents 161-73, with RB Josiah Hill rushing for 13 touchdowns. South Point is coming off a 27-26 decision over Crest, in which QB Patrick Blee passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.

The picks

Weekend schedule

(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

THURSDAY

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers (3-3, 2-1) at Hopewell (3-3, 1-2)

Harding (1-5, 0-3) at Mallard Creek (5-1, 3-0)

Hough (5-1, 3-0) at West Charlotte (4-1, 2-1)

North Mecklenburg (2-4, 1-2) at West Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-3)

SoMeck 4A

Berry Academy (1-5, 0-3) at Ballantyne Ridge (0-6, 0-3)

Myers Park (2-4, 1-1) at Ardrey Kell (3-3, 2-0)

Olympic (5-1, 2-0) at Palisades (5-2, 3-0)

Southwestern 4A

Garinger (0-6, 0-3) at Charlotte Catholic (4-2, 3-0)

Providence (1-4, 0-2) at Independence (5-1, 1-1)

Rocky River (2-4, 1-1) at Butler (3-4, 3-0)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Christian (4-2, 0-0) at Providence Day (5-1, 1-0)

Charlotte Latin (7-0, 0-0) at Charlotte Country Day (4-3, 0-1)

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson (4-2, 0-1) at Marvin Ridge (4-3, 1-0)

Porter Ridge (4-2, 0-1) at Weddington (5-0, 0-0)

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills (3-3, 0-1) at West Stanly (1-5, 1-0)

Monroe (5-0, 1-0) at Parkwood (1-5, 0-1)

Piedmont (2-4, 0-1) at Anson County (3-3, 1-0)

S.C. Region 5 1A

McBee (2-3, 0-1) at C.A. Johnson (1-5, 0-1), 6:30

FRIDAY

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown (4-2, 2-1) at West Cabarrus (3-4, 2-1)

Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1) at Hickory Ridge (0-7, 0-3)

Mooresville (5-1, 2-0) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0)

Big South 3A

Forestview (1-5, 1-2) at Hunter Huss (2-2, 1-1), 7:30

North Gaston (2-3, 0-2) at Crest (4-1, 1-1), 7:30

South Point (4-0, 2-0) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30

Stuart Cramer (1-4, 0-2) at Ashbrook (5-1, 2-1), 7:30

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (0-6, 0-3) at East Rowan (0-6, 0-3)

Concord (4-2, 3-1) at South Rowan (2-4, 1-2)

Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1)

Northwest Cabarrus (5-1, 3-0) at Jesse Carson (2-4, 0-3)

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln (4-2, 1-2) at Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2), 7:30

Hickory (6-0, 3-0) at North Iredell (3-3, 1-2)

North Lincoln (5-1, 2-1) at St. Stephens (2-4, 2-1), 7:30

Statesville (5-1, 2-1) at West Iredell (2-3, 0-2)

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke (1-3, 0-1) at Bunker Hill (4-1, 2-0), 7:30

Maiden (4-2, 2-1) at Bandys (4-1, 1-1), 7:30

Newton-Conover (1-4, 1-1) at West Lincoln (3-3, 1-2), 7:30

West Caldwell (0-5, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 2-1), 7:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bishop McGuinness (4-2, 1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (2-4, 2-1)

Carver (2-4, 0-3) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0)

Christ the King (2-4, 2-1) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2)

Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0)

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns (4-2, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-5, 0-3), 7:30

East Gaston (2-3, 2-0) at Bessemer City (4-3, 2-1), 7:30

Highland Tech (3-3, 0-3) at Cherryville (1-5, 0-2), 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Union Academy (4-2, 0-1) at Mount Pleasant (5-1, 1-0), 7:30

South Stanly (3-2, 0-1) at Albemarle (2-4, 0-0), 7:30

Big 6 (NCISAA)

Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2)

Western Athletic (NCISAA)

Cannon School (3-4, 0-0) at Metrolina Christian (3-3, 0-0)

Nonconference

North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0)

S.C. Region 3 5A

Catawba Ridge (4-2. 1-1) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30

Nation Ford (1-5, 0-2) at Rock Hill (4-3, 3-0), 7:30

Northwestern (7-0, 3-0) at Fort Mill (1-5, 0-3), 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A

Dreher (3-3, 1-2) at Lancaster (2-4, 0-2), 7:30

Richland Northeast (6-1, 2-1) at A.C. Flora (5-2, 2-1), 7:30

South Pointe (4-2, 2-0) at York (2-4, 1-1), 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A

Andrew Jackson (0-6, 0-1) at Chesterfield (5-1, 0-1), 7:30

Pageland Central (5-1, 1-0) at Cheraw (3-3, 1-0), 7:30

S.C. Region 3 1A

Lewisville (5-1, 1-0) at Great Falls (2-4, 0-1), 7:30

Great Falls (2-4, 0-1) at Lamar (4-2, 1-0), 7:30

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats (1-3) at South Wake Lions (3-3), 3

Greenville Hurricanes (2-5) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4), 3

Georgia Force (7-0) at S.C. Spartans (1-6), 4

Week off: Buford, Clover, Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley