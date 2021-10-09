A Charlotte high school basketball coach always wanted to rap. Now, he gets to live his dream

Dwayne Cherry has always dabbled in rap. In college, he won a a freestyle contest at N.C. State and later formed a gospel rap group called Second Coming.

Now in his mid 40s, Cherry — a former head boys basketball coach at Charlotte Country Day School — just can’t stop.

For the past several years, he’s filled his Instagram page with him rapping 60-second bars over popular beats many listeners may know. If likes are any measure, he’s pretty good at it.

Saturday, Cherry turns pro, releasing a four-track mixtape at a release party from 5-10 p.m. at MacFly Fresh Printing in Camp North End in Charlotte.

Admission is free.

Cherry will perform two of four songs on his mixtape, including his first single, “I’m Tha 1.” The video for the song will also be played. It features his son, Brandon, and former UNC national champion Kennedy Meeks in a clip shot at Mallard Creek High School in North Charlotte, where Cherry is now an assistant boys basketball coach and teacher.

“I’m constantly writing,” Cherry said Friday night, “so it didn’t take too long to write those songs. It took us three weeks to record (the mixtape). It was a lot of fun.”

The producer of the tracks is Mike Gladden, whom Cherry met through basketball. Gladden’s son is a senior basketball player at Hopewell now. Gladden is also a cousin of Independence High basketball coach Preston Davis, who once dated Cherry’s sister in high school.

Cherry and Davis are best friends now.

“It’s just funny how this all worked out,” Cherry sad.

It turns out that Cherry has been wanting to do a record for some time. He became friends with songwriter LaShawn Daniels, who has written hits for artists like Brandy, Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston. Daniels, who died in a car accident in South Carolina two years ago, earned eight Grammy nominations for his work, winning one for the Destiny’s Child hit, “Say My Name.”

“LaShawn heard me rap and he said, ‘I’m going to send you some beats and let’s work together,’” Cherry said. “Tragically he passed away and it made me start thinking that I needed to take the next step versus just recording videos on Instagram.”

So when Gladden told Cherry he had a recording studio in his West Charlotte home and that he ought to come through, it didn’t take too much prodding to get Cherry behind a real microphone.

But now comes the hard part: performing.

Cherry is used to crowds. He was head coach at Country Day from 2010-20, coaching in one of the state’s best conferences with sold-out crowds more often than not.

This is different, he said, but it helps to be surrounded by friends. The venue where he’s performing is owned by Taj Polite, the younger brother of his high school basketball teammate, Eric Polite, from when Cherry was a starter at Charlotte Country Day.

He will have a lot of friends and family at the Saturday release party. And he genuinely likes the music.

“Man, God put all this together,” Cherry said, “from all the resources and blessings, and there’s a little bit of nervousness....there is, but I’m excited, though. I think it’s going to be fun.”

▪ Saturday’s free music release party is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MacFly Fresh Printing Co., 301 Camp Rd, #106, Charlotte, NC 28206.