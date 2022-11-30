These Charlotte groups provide respite care, support and more for caregivers in need

Watching a loved one go through an illness or injury can be difficult, and it can be especially hard to serve as a caregiver when the person requires frequent or even constant assistance.

For Charlotte caregivers, respite care services can provide some flexibility and relief. Many organizations also offer additional support services to help caregivers cope and take care of themselves.

Here’s what to know about respite care services in the Charlotte area as well as other resources, such as caregiver support groups:

Respite care services in Charlotte

If you’re looking for help caring for a loved one, services available in greater Charlotte include:

Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services’ Caregiver Support Program: 704-432-1111

Adult Day Health/Day Care services: mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment/CDControl/AdultDayHealth

Family Caregiver Alliance: caregiver.org/connecting-caregivers/services-by-state/north-carolina

Visiting Angels respite care services: visitingangels.com/scharlotte/respite-care

A Place for Mom respite care services: aplaceformom.com/lp/respite-care

National Multiple Sclerosis Society: nationalmssociety.org/Resources-Support

Other relief, support options for caregivers

Being a caregiver can be time-consuming, draining and isolating. There are many organizations in and around Charlotte designed to provide support and connect caregivers going through similar experiences, including:

The Dementia Alliance of North Carolina caregiver support groups: dementianc.org/helpsupport/support-groups

Alzheimer’s Association support groups: alz.org/northcarolina/helping_you/support/support_groups

Memory & Movement Charlotte caregiver support groups: mmclt.org/resources/support

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family & Caregiver Support Group: namicharlotte.org/support-and-education/support-groups

Atrium Health Cancer Resource Center: atriumhealth.org/medical-services/specialty-care/cancer-care

Warning signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s

Changes in a loved one’s behavior, especially someone who is getting older, can be unsettling.

Some small moments — such as briefly forgetting a name or occasionally needing help navigating technology — are often a normal part of aging, the Alzheimer’s Association explains.

Still, the group notes, there are early warning signs of memory issues to watch for and take action if you notice, including:

“Memory loss that disrupts daily life,” such as “forgetting important dates or events, asking the same questions over and over, and increasingly needing to rely on memory aids (e.g., reminder notes or electronic devices) or family members for things they used to handle on their own.”

“Challenges in planning or solving problems,” such as “trouble following a familiar recipe or keeping track of monthly bills.”

“Difficulty completing familiar tasks,” such as “trouble driving to a familiar location, organizing a grocery list or remembering the rules of a favorite game.”

“Confusion with time or place,” such as forgetting where one is and how they got there.

“Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships,” such as issues with reading, driving or balance.

“New problems with words in speaking or writing,” such as struggling to keep up in a conversation or with vocabulary.

“Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.”

“Decreased or poor judgment,” such as issues with money management or personal hygiene.

“Withdrawal from work or social activities.”

“Changes in mood and personality,” such as becoming “confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious.”

If you notice these behaviors in a loved one, you should talk to a doctor. You can also call 800-272-3900 anytime to speak with a dementia expert through the Alzheimer’s Association helpline.