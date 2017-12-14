Charlotte fires basketball coach, former NBA star Mark Price

Charlotte head coach Mark Price during an NCAA college basketball game between Charlotte and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Charlotte 49ers athletic director Judy Rose said the decision to fire men's basketball coach Mark Price was strictly performance-based, citing the team's lack of intensity.

The school announced Thursday that Price was released from his contract effective immediately. Assistant coach Houston Fancher, who has 12 years of head coaching experience, will serve as the 49ers interim head coach.

The 53-year-old Price, who was a four-time NBA All-Star guard, was in his third season with the 49ers and had a 30-42 record overall. He was 16-20 in Conference USA play.

Charlotte is 3-6 this season.

Rose told The Associated Press on Thursday she felt the program was ''trending in the wrong direction.''

''When I looked at the games and how we came out and played, we weren't playing with the intensity to win - we weren't prepared,'' Rose said. ''We would come out and fall behind and it was difficult to catch up.''

Rose said she'd recently spoken to Price about what she considered a troubling trend.

She was particularly unhappy with the team's performance in the last two games - an 80-57 defeat to Wake Forest and a 64-50 loss to Chattanooga - part of a four-game losing streak.

''I told (Price) it looked like we were going through the motions, instead of playing with intensity,'' Rose said. ''I didn't get an answer (as to why), and I didn't see an answer.''

Price told the Charlotte Observer on Thursday that he was ''stunned'' by the move.

''I was called in this morning and was told they were going to make a change,'' Price told the newspaper. ''They said they didn't like the direction of the program was taking and that I might have lost some of my players, which I don't agree with. But we didn't get quite as many wins as people wanted. That's the reality of the business.''