Charlotte FC vs Greenville live updates: MLS trying to avoid another Open Cup upset

Charlotte FC plays its first-ever match in the U.S. Open Cup tonight when it plays at Greenville Triumph of the USL League One.

The match begins at 6:55 p.m.

Charlotte Observer beat reporter Alex Andrejev is in Greenville tonight for the third-round Open Cup game and will be providing live updates throughout the 90 minutes. Full analysis will be posted here after the match.

Refresh the page for the latest.

Charlotte FC live updates in Open Cup

New-look starting XI. Charlotte is starting George Marks in goal tonight, which will be the first time this season that FC hasn’t had Kristijan Kahlina protecting the net.

Other starters: Jan Sobocinski, Adam Armour, Anton Walkes, Sergio Ruiz, Titi Ortiz, McKinze Gaines, Derrick Jones, Harrison Afful, Yordy Reyna and Joseph Mora.

On the bench: Koa Santos, Kamil Jozwiak, Brandt Bronico, Daniel Rios, Ben Bender and Christian Fuchs are on the bench.

This is a group that hasn’t seen as much time, and marks Sobocinski’s first minutes for Charlotte FC. He’ll slot in as a defender.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Greenville Triumph

Tonight’s Charlotte FC match in Greenville is being broadcast on ESPN+. A direct link to the ESPN+ stream is available here. A valid subscription is required.

The game is not being shown on local TV.