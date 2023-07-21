Will Charlotte FC switch from turf to grass for Messi? + Atrium Health inks first partner for innovation district

Lionel Messi levantó el segundo trofeo con Argentina en menos de un año al vencer 3-0 a Italia el miércoles en la “Finalissima” entre los últimos campeones continentales. Frank Augstein/AP

If you haven’t heard, Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, recently signed with MLS Club Inter Miami.

That means Messi is slated to make a trip to the Queen City for a match against Charlotte FC in October. There’s one problem: Bank of America Stadium has artificial turf, not natural grass, on its field.

Germany-based Siemens Healthineers will be Atrium Health’s first strategic partner for its new innovation district, The Pearl. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium Health’s found its first partner for its new $1.5 billion innovation district.

German-based Siemens Healthineers will be a strategic partner for The Pearl as Atrium aims to attract STEM business to Charlotte. The innovation district will also be home to the Queen City’s first four-year medical school, a partnership between Atrium and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Danillo Augusto works in his lab in Woodward Hall on the Campus of UNC Charlotte. Augusto helped lead a study with two other professors into why some people caught COVID and evaded symptoms. Kat Lawrence/UNC Charlotte

Why is it that some people who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic?

That’s the question a new study published this week in the journal Nature, co-authored by UNC Charlotte professor Danillo Augusto, hopes to answer.

The study, conducted with the University of California San Francisco and La Trobe University in Australia, says genetics plays a part.

