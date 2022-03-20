Charlotte FC secures first MLS win against New England. Here’s what we learned

Charlotte FC secured its first win in team history and snapped a three-match losing streak, beating the New England Revolution soundly 3-1 at Bank of America Stadium.

The crowd was under half its size compared to the team’s last home appearance on March 5, when the Major League Soccer expansion club hosted an inaugural home crowd of 74,479 fans to set the league’s single-match attendance record. But the loyal 29,318 fans who were in attendance Saturday night witnessed the club’s first victory in franchise history. Chants of “Char-lotte F-C” filled the air.

Here’s what we learned during the match.

Finding offensive footing

Charlotte’s offense looked sharp from the first whistle. In a change from prior matches, the team’s starting XI featured forwards Daniel Ríos and Karol Świderski in the attacking line at the same time, with Ríos shading as a center forward and Świderski playing on the right side. Ben Bender, who started as a left winger in the last match, again stepped into that role. The front row made all the difference.

Świderski netted two goals, one of which was off an assist by Bender, who scored the third. The stats reflected Charlotte’s early electric offense, with the team’s possession percentage and shots on goal topping New England’s in the first half.

Świderski finally shining

Polish national team striker Świderski proved why he was named the club’s first Designated Player. After a quiet three opening matches for the striker, Świderski was able to capitalize with a greater number of feeds against New England.

He was engaged early, scoring a first home goal in the sixth minute assisted by midfielder Alan Franco. In a matter of seconds, the ball went from Franco to Jaylin Lindsey to Jordy Alcívar, who dumped it back to Franco, who passed it off to Świderski outside the box. New England couldn’t collapse on him quick enough and Świderski fired a left-footed shot past Revs goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. in the lower left corner of the net.

His second goal came three minutes after New England scored, assisted by Bender. Then in the 64th minute, midfielder Alcívar dribbled down the pitch and sent the ball to SuperDraft pick Bender, who put it away for Charlotte’s third goal of the evening.

New England’s penalty

The only thing that dimmed an otherwise highlight night for the young club was New England converting a penalty. Charlotte’s goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was shown the yellow card for a foul in the penalty area, and New England midfielder Carles Gil buried the ball after the call. Head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez exchanged a few heated words with a referee. But Kahlina made up for it in saves, notching four compared to New England’s two.

It was still a resounding win, one that will go down in the history books.