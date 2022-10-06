Charlotte FC’s playoff push ends + NC named top 10 most beautiful state

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Hope you fine sometime to get out and enjoy the weather on this lovely Thursday!

Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski argues with official Lukasz Szpala during the first half against Orlando City in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The forward disagreed with a Major League Soccer rule that impacted Charlotte FC’s draw with Columbus on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

After a strong push near the end of the season, Charlotte FC’s playoff hopes were dashed yesterday.

The club drew Columbus Crew 2-2 on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium, ending its postseason aspirations. However, many in and around the club say a MLS rule hampered the team last night.

Wednesday’s action didn’t feature a full math, as it was a restart of a match postponed in July due to inclement weather. Per MLS roster rules, the match had to recommence with the same players on the pitch and the same substitutes available from the initial match. That meant the lineup Charlotte was forced to use was much different than the one it relied on during its three match winning streak heading into the restart.

“I don’t agree with the rule because I think it’s a false sense of fairness,” head coach Christian Lattanzio said. “You play two teams, and the thing you want to play is a showcase. You want to give the freedom to the two teams, together, to put their best teams possible that they have in that moment. That would be ‘just’ to me and also the players who are in the club.”

Alex Zietlow shares more on the roster predicament the club dealt with last night.

The Great Smoky Mountains, a World Heritage Site that’s shared with Tennessee, is the only traditional national park in North Carolina. The state landed a 6.26 beauty score on the list of most naturally beautiful states in the country.

The natural beauty of North Carolina is without question, but how would you rank it against the other 49 states?

According to APR Travel, North Carolina ranks as the ninth most naturally beautiful state in the country. APR used a technical methodology to assign each state a “beauty score.” Those scores are calculated by considering which states feature mountains with highest elevations and the number of named mountains, national parks, waterfalls, large natural lakes and beaches they boast.

For each state, every category was scored out of 10 and then averaged to assign the official beauty score of that state. North Carolina’s beauty score landed at 6.26.

Evan Santiago has more on the Tar Heel State’s place in APR’s ratings.

Democrat Jeff Jackson, left, and Republican Pat Harrigan, right, are competing in the 2022 general election for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District seat.

The congressional race between Jeff Jackson and Pat Harrigan has a new development.

Jackson, the Democratic nominee, asked the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections today to investigate whether his Republican opponent Harrigan is fraudulently registered to vote in Mecklenburg County.

Jackson and Harrigan are competing for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and much of Gaston County, including Gastonia.

Candidates are allowed to run for congressional districts where they don’t live. Jackson argues in his letter, though, that the Board of Elections should investigate whether Harrigan improperly voted and registered to vote in a county where he doesn’t permanently reside.

Will Wright has the latest on the congressional race.

A tiger mosquito

Nobody likes mosquitoes, but just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you’ll get a break from them.

One particular type of bug — an invasive species known as the tiger mosquito — has been especially prevalent in fall and is known for its ability to spread diseases such as West Nile Virus.

Often referred to as tiger mosquitoes, Asian tiger mosquitoes are a breed of mosquito that arrived in the continental U.S. in 1985, according to the National Invasive Species Information Center. They’re known for “aggressive daytime human-biting behavior” and an “ability to vector many viruses,” the group says.

Mary Ramsey explains how to identify and properly protect yourself from these pesky pests.

