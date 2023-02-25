The Charlotte FC players you need to know ahead of the season’s first match

When Charlotte FC walked off the Bank of America Stadium turf for the last time last season, there was a strange mix of emotions in the air.

There was disappointment, sure. A draw to Columbus Crew meant that Charlotte had been eliminated from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

That meant no more late-season magic in 2022. No more two-goal second-half comebacks. No more four-goal performances to fuel a win over one of the best teams in the league in front of 45,000 people — the sort of victory that made one think this inaugural season was ordained after all.

Instead, a consequential offseason loomed. Questions lingered.

But even still, there was palpable optimism.

“In a way, it looks like a very long season for what happened,” head coach Christian Lattanzio said in his postgame remarks. “But in another way, we feel like we are ready to play a lot more. A lot more.”

This weekend, the playing begins again.

Charlotte FC will open its season against New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bank of America Stadium.

The roster that captured the love and imagination of its fans in 2022 will look a bit different then: The team’s captain from a year ago, Christian Fuchs, retired and joined Lattanzio’s coaching staff. The only player to ever record a hat-trick in team history, Daniel Rios, joined C.D. Guadalajara on a permanent transfer.

Winger Yordy Reyna is gone. So is Jordy Alcívar. Anton Walkes, the beloved defender in 2022, was tragically killed in a boating accident in January.

That said, the roster that Charlotte FC has compiled for 2023 looks promising — even with injuries to starting goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, starting defender Guzmán Corujo and defender Adam Armour.

Here are the five players you should know before you watch Charlotte FC’s inaugural match this season.:

Karol Świderski: If you know anything about Charlotte FC’s roster, you know about its blonde, budding star. Świderski led the team in goals with 10 a season ago. He began the year as the team’s striker but under the instruction of Lattanzio has moved into more of a second-forward/No. 10 hybrid role to better harness his creativity. He earned a spot on Poland’s World Cup roster a few months ago, setting Major League Soccer abuzz for a moment. His production will be vital in 2023.

Charlotte FCs Karol Swiderski, right, extends for a kick toward a pass during the match against Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Swiderski scored 10 goals in 2022 and will look to do even more in 2023.

Enzo Copetti: Charlotte FC insisted that it wouldn’t shy away from making big news in its first offseason — and it delivered with the signing of Copetti. The 27-year-old striker, who was acquired by Charlotte FC from a reported $6 million transfer fee, was among the best goal-scorers in Argentina last year. He scored 21 goals in 2022. He will provide an offensive boost to a team that ranked in the bottom half in scoring in MLS last season.

Enzo Copetti of Argentina’s Racing Club celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Brazil’s Sao Paulo during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Nelson Almeida/Pool via AP)

Brandt Bronico: You might know him for his mullet. You might know him for his nickname, The Mayor. You might know him for his deep roots in Charlotte, or his Cam Newton tribute after scoring the go-ahead goal against New York City FC last season. However you do: Bronico will once again be an important piece in the attacking midfield this year. He has improved a lot under the direction of Lattanzio, and he expects another jump in 2023.

Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico, left, and LA Galaxy Chicharito, right, fight for the ball at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Ashley Westwood: Another offseason acquisition, Westwood is a defensive midfielder with robust Premier League experience. He wore the captain’s armband during the preseason this year, and he’s a renowned free-kick specialist — so expect most consequential dead balls to be orchestrated by Westwood. The 32-year-old is coming off a fractured ankle a season ago, when he played for Burnley FC.

Kamil Jóźwiak: The midfielder who showed flashes of who he could be in 2022 will be someone to look out for in 2023. He is one of the team’s three Designated Players — meaning CLTFC has invested a lot in him, along with Świderski and Copetti — and will look to improve upon his three-assist season in 13 starts last year.

Saturday’s projected Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega (GK), Bill Tuiloma, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne, Joseph Mora, Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Kerwin Vargas, Kamil Jóźwiak, Karol Świderski, Enzo Copetti