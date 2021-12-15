Charlotte FC makes its picks tonight in the MLS expansion draft. See who was drafted

Despite a defensive-heavy roster prior to Tuesday, Charlotte FC added more power to its back line during the Major League Soccer expansion draft.

Highlighting the five picks for Charlotte FC was 24-year-old English defender Anton Walkes from Atlanta United. He’ll join Charlotte’s squad for its inaugural MLS season in 2022.

Walkes began his professional career with Premier League club Tottenham prior to a two-year stint with Portsmouth followed by a move to Atlanta last year. He was widely regarded as a top selection for Charlotte after Atlanta left him unprotected and and available in the draft.

According to the MLSPA salary database, Walkes’ guaranteed salary at Atlanta this year was $275,062. He appeared in 33 regular-season games during the 2021 season, winning more than half of his 47 attempted tackles and posting a team-high number of clearances (96) among players in his position.

In addition, Charlotte FC selected forward McKinze Gaines from Austin FC. Gaines, 23, joined his hometown club’s roster mid-season in 2021 for his MLS debut. He scored once against the LA Galaxy in nine total appearances during the season.

Gaines joins 19-year-old Vinicius Mello on Charlotte’s roster as the team’s only two forwards so far.

This story is developing and will be updated.