Charlotte FC is launching a reality TV series and the winner can get a roster spot

Charlotte FC will be featured in a major reality television series during its inaugural season in Major League Soccer in 2022. The premise of the series, in development with MGM Television and MLS, is for players to compete for a roster spot.

The venture is a radical spin on recruitment in MLS, and the team sees it as an opportunity to highlight the club in its first season while giving unfiltered access to prospective players. A source familiar with the production plans emphasized the awareness and branding the deal gives the expansion club and assured that the players will compete for a contracted spot.

“At Charlotte FC, we’re very invested in providing soccer players across the world the opportunity to be part of a great organization where they can grow and develop as professionals,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “By partnering with MGM Television and Major League Soccer to be the first MLS club featured in this new and groundbreaking series, we’re bringing soccer fans in the United States closer to ‘the beautiful game’ that we’re playing in the Carolinas, with different and exclusive content delivered in a way that has never been done before.”

Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta will help scout and select the group of players, who will come from various soccer backgrounds. He’ll also be part of a panel of judges alongside team president Nick Kelly, and a “rotating panel of soccer legends and celebrity fans, who will evaluate the footballers throughout the series.”

“Based on the results, players will be eliminated from consideration at the end of episodes before a group of finalists reach the season finale where one player will be awarded a spot to play for Charlotte FC,” the show description reads.

Television executives Mark Burnett and Barry Poznick will lead the project. Burnett has produced popular reality programs such as “Survivor,” “The Voice,” “Shark Tank” and “The Apprentice.”

This story is breaking and will updated with more details.