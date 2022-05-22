Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina is a star on the rise in Major League Soccer

Alex Andrejev
·9 min read
Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina has been a linchpin of Charlotte FC’s roster. He’s defended the net for all of the MLS expansion team’s league matches this season, recording a save percentage of roughly 77% and four clean sheets.

The Croatian-born Kahlina arrived at Charlotte from Bulgarian club Ludogorets and has performed at a high level in front of a much larger audience than he was accustomed to in Europe.

He spoke with The Charlotte Observer about his Charlotte sports fandom, his biggest Major League Soccer moments and which MLS player he most wants to exchange jerseys with.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

AA: You’ve made an immediate impact for this team with 43 saves and four clean sheets and you’ve had some big moments for the club. Which match or moment stands out for you?

Kristijan Kahlina: For me, the most important game was the first home game when we played the LA Galaxy, because it was our first game at home and I immediately showed my quality for all of our fans when they came to our game. I think I played really well this game and in the end, we lost 1-0, but at the start of the season, I had four or five really good games and I just need to keep this going.

AA How different is the stadium atmosphere (at Bank of America Stadium) compared with the European clubs you’ve played with?

KK: I cannot even compare with my previous clubs because the maximum (number of fans) I had for away games, not home games, was like 13,000 people in the stadium. And now I have in the first home game like 74,000. You cannot compare this. The audience, how they scream, it was really, really nice. But for me, I don’t know. It was easy to adapt to this. Maybe it was more difficult where every game you have a home game that’s 30,000 people and if I come somewhere to play with 500 or 1,000 (people) and being used to it in Bulgaria, then maybe it will be a bigger problem cause it’s like a friendly or training, and yeah, maybe this is a bigger problem than when you have fans.

AA: How have you been liking Charlotte? I’ve seen pictures of you at Hornets games, so it seems like you’re a fan of other sports teams. How’s it been settling into the Charlotte area and Charlotte sports scene?

KK: Charlotte, the city, is very nice. It’s similar to my city where I was born, in Zagreb. It’s easy to adapt to a city like this. We have a lot of sports here. I really like all sports and it’s an opportunity for me to go to basketball games. When the NFL will start I will go for sure to these games. I need to go to some baseball games. I (haven’t) yet, but yeah, I’m a fan of sports. If I have an opportunity, I will go.

AA: When you say that your hometown is similar to Charlotte, in what ways is it similar?

KK: It’s similar in population. It’s similar about how big the city is. This is the biggest city in Croatia. And I think this is a really big city, and outside it’s not really comparing uptown or downtown. Zagreb is all similar, like you have downtown. Here, it’s like you have big buildings in downtown and then outside is more houses. In Croatia, everywhere is buildings, like all of Zagreb is full of buildings. We don’t have so many houses. Only like 30 minutes away or 45 minutes away from Zagreb, then you have these houses, but normally in the city, it’s all buildings. But how big Charlotte is compared to Zagreb, I’m used to it.

AA: It seemed like last weekend against Montreal you were playing a lot of balls out of the back. Is that something that was specific to Montreal or is this something that the team is going to continue? Do you like doing that?

KK: Yeah, I like this because it’s our style of football from our coach. He wants this. Sometimes I had more balls (against Montreal) because this team pressed us very well...but if we control the game better, then maybe we will be more up and we won’t need to pass to me so many times, but I like this because I like to play with my feet, and I think that we play very well from behind but sometimes we must progress better. But this is about time, because three, four months we’ve been together and for this, you need more time, and I think we will progress better and better.

AA: How do you think Charlotte FC has performed up to this point in the season. Other players have said that you’re someone who talks about playoffs. Do you think Charlotte is at a good spot to eventually get there?

KK: I think that we have good results, but even some games we played really, really well, but we didn’t take even one point. Until now, every time I look at the standings, for me, it’s like every second game you must win if you want to play in the playoffs, because I looked at last year ... We need like 3-4 wins in a row or something like this, very good results in a row to make the playoffs without the pressure of needing to win the last five games in a row to make playoffs.

AA: Zoran (Krneta) and Miguel (Angel Ramirez) have both talked about how they think you have the potential to make the Croatian men’s national team. How do you feel about that opportunity?

KK: This is one of my dreams to be on the national team because we have really big players and to be inside of that group, it would be fantastic for me, but in this moment, they didn’t decide to call me up. What can I say about this is I must work. I hope they will look this way, because MLS is a really strong league and I think I compare here with really good players, players who are on a high level and I play good games. But this is about the coach and he made the choice and I want all the best for the national team. If he will call me one day, I will be so proud and so happy, but now I must do work … For me, my focus is to be concentrated on Charlotte FC and my performance and it will come. I’m sure of this.

AA: Do you think it’s harder being in MLS to get on a coach’s radar like that versus if you were still playing back home or in a different league?

KK: Yes, I think it’s more difficult because even the time difference is like six hours. When we have a game at 8 o’clock, it’s like 2 o’clock in the morning there. It’s not easy to follow my games (from Europe). ... But I’m here and MLS is a great, great league. I will repeat again, with big players, with big teams, with big coaches, and I’m happy that I’m here, even if there is this problem with the national team, because this is my way to success and I don’t care. I am here and I want to be the best here, and I will show my quality more and then I will get my call for sure, one day.

AA: I’ve seen you exchange jerseys with a couple of MLS players. Is there a player out there you really want to get a jersey from?

KK: I’m sad because I didn’t take the jersey from (Carles) Gil from New England, because he’s a really fantastic guy and player. We played them two times already and until now I didn’t take the jersey from him, but I hope maybe next season or playoffs, I will (get his jersey). When I like somebody, I want to take their jersey. I don’t mean that when I don’t take it, I don’t like somebody ... Sometimes I choose to change (with other players or give to fans). Sometimes I choose to keep my jersey. When we played against the LA Galaxy, I chose to keep my jersey because it was the first home game. If it was a fifth home game, probably I will trade with Chicharito or somebody, Douglas Costa, or I don’t know who is interesting for me, but yeah, sometimes I decide to give to somebody or keep for myself.

AA: George Marks has stepped into goal for the U.S. Open Cup games when you’ve been out. How have you seen his game improve?

KK: I think he played really good games. He has a good attitude, good body shape, really good goalkeeper. With (Charlotte FC goalkeeper coach) Andy (Quy), we can grow up together, not just me and him. We also have Pablo (Sisniega) is a really good person and a great, great goalkeeper. We have quality in the goalkeeper position and I believe in them when I’m not in the goal and (the coaches) choose them. They’re really good goalkeepers. George is really young. He came from college. I expected that he wouldn’t be (as good) because I didn’t know how he trained at college, whether he had a good coach, bad coach, goalkeeper coach, but what I’ve seen is really good. And he will have a good career.

AA: How has it been working with Andy Quy?

KK: For me, it’s one of the reasons I came here, was because of the coaching squad who came from Europe, the Premiership (Premier League). He was eight or nine years in Stoke City, a goalkeeper coach. One of the points I came here was that I can learn something from him. Honestly, I think I progressed 30 percent from my performance in Europe. When I came here, with him, it’s like I’m really satisfied with how we train. It’s really hard. Sometimes I die at training. I cannot go with my feet, but the most important is my performance in games, and I’m really satisfied with how I feel in the games, how I feel in some situations. What I’ve had in the last two or three months, I didn’t have in the last five years in Europe. Great, great to work with him and I think we can progress more from my side and I will just keep working hard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc