Charlotte FC falls to Cincinnati FC, sees slim playoff hopes dwindle further

There was no last-minute disappointment this time.

Charlotte FC failed to get a shot on goal Saturday night and was blanked by MLS East leader FC Cincinnati, 3-0.

Cincinnati scored in stoppage time just before halftime, then added a pair of second-half goals to pull away.

After seeing potential victories in the past two matches evaporate in the closing minutes due to opponents’ goals, there was no late drama Saturday night in Cincinnati.

The loss dropped Charlotte to 13th place of 15 MLS East teams, and the Queen City side is three points behind ninth-place DC United, which sits in the final playoff spot. However, Charlotte has only five remaining matches to pass four teams for the postseason berth.

“We had more passes and more crosses,” Charlotte midfielder Ashley Westwood said. “It’s the finish that cost us.”

Charlotte piled up a 60-40 edge in time of possession and, as Westwood noted, had a big edge in passes and crosses. But FC Cincinnati outshot the Queen City team 20-9. More importantly, Cincinnati had a 9-0 bulge over Charlotte in shots on goal.

Charlotte coach Christian Lattanzio pointed to the same problem as did Westwood – the team’s finishing touch.

“In the last third, their attacking players were more effective than ours were,” he said.

Just three minutes into the road match, Charlotte FC’s Andrew Privett took a pass from Karol Swiderski and got off a shot from the center of the box. The ball went wide left.

In the 17th minute, Justin Meram delivered a pass to Swiderski in the center of the box, but Swiderski’s header went wide right.

That set the tone of the match. All nine of Charlotte’s shots were blocked or went wide.

FC Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time, when Alvaro Barreal scored on a free kick after a foul by Brandt Bronico. The Ohio squad made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, when Aaron Boupendza scored on a left-footed shot into the top right corner of the net.

Luciano Acosta got the final goal in the 78th minute.

Boupendza finished with four shots, three of them on target; and Acosta had three shots, with two of those on goal.

Lattanzio said he and his team remain focused on reaching the playoffs.

“Everything is still in our hands,” he said. “We have to go and win our games.”

“We still have five massive games left,” Westwood said. “Three wins … we need three wins. We’ve played well enough to do that.”

Charlotte FC has the week off and returns to action next Saturday, traveling to the New England Revolution for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.