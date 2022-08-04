Charlotte FC dominates DC United to prove how far it has come since inaugural match

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Zietlow
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • D.C. United
    D.C. United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joseph Mora
    Costa Rican footballer

It only took 13 minutes to show how far Major League Soccer’s newest team had come.

Charlotte FC, thanks to a beautiful left-legged cross by Joseph Mora and a firm header by Karol Swiderski and a few lucky ricochets off a few D.C. United defenders, earned a lead it wouldn’t relinquish early in the first half. That goal was officially recognized as an own goal by United’s Steve Birnbaum, but it nonetheless sent CFC on its way to a dominant 3-0 win on Wednesday night in Bank of America Stadium.

The win reaffirmed what the CFC has been saying it is: an explosive group with playoff-caliber tendencies at home. The club, with Wednesday’s win, is 8-3 at home and 9-12-2 overall — straddling the fence of the seven-team Eastern Conference playoff field.

But the win did more, too. It proved how much the Queen City organization had improved.

D.C. United was Charlotte’s first opponent in its inaugural season. The February match ended in a 3-0 loss for CFC, one it reversed Wednesday.

CFC’s starting 11 then? Kristijan Kahlina, Christian Makoun, Christian Fuchs, Guzman Corujo, Joseph Mora, Jaylin Lindsey, Alan Franco, Brandt Bronico, Yordy Reyna, McKenzie Gaines and Christian Ortiz.

Only six of those players — Kahlina (GK), Corujo, Mora, Bronico, Reyna and Gaines — were in Wednesday’s starting lineup. (Veteran defender Fuchs warmed up with the team but did not play, and Ortiz was waived by the club last week.) And it was led by a new head coach in interim Christian Lattanzio, who took over for Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was fired in May.

The other goals were courtesy of Swiderski (64th minute), his team-leading sixth of the season, and Quinn McNeill (67th minute), his first of the season.

Wednesday marked goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina’s eighth clean sheet of the season.

Here’s what else you need to know.

Swiderski involved in each of three goals

Swiderski, occasionally and affectionately called Swi-goal-ski, only notched one goal in the box score. But he played a big role in each of Charlotte’s scores.

  1. He loomed large in the first-half finish. His header put the pressure on D.C.’s back-line and caused the chaos and subsequent defending error.

  2. Then the Polish attacker, of course, was the on the finishing end of the second goal. He cleaned up a beautiful and powerful two-touch strike by veteran defender Yordy Reyna, whose shot cut through the defense from the back-line defense and forced a diving block from Rafael Romo. (Romo’s block landed at Swiderski’s feet for the open-net touch-in.)

  3. And finally, not three minutes later, a contested Swiderski header broke the ice on an already cracked United defense — and the ball ricocheted to the right side to Gaines, who found McNeill for the score.

Swiderski began his career in his native Poland, his first professional contract with Jagiellonia Białystok. The 25-year-old arrived in Charlotte in January and has been a constant in a year of change and discovery for his club.

David Tepper, left, hugs Charlotte FC Brian Romero after the win against Chelsea at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
David Tepper, left, hugs Charlotte FC Brian Romero after the win against Chelsea at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Brian Romero homegrown star

Brian Romero, whose contribution to CFC’s electric exhibition upset over Chelsea put him in Charlotte sports lore as only a 16-year-old, signed with the club on Wednesday.

The midfielder was honored on the field at halftime Wednesday. He has signed through 2026 with an option for 2027, per the club. The native of Concord, North Carolina, joined the club’s academy in 2020 and has impressed with the club’s U17 group.

This story will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Argentina's latest economy minister warns he is no magician

    Argentina’s third economy minister in a month was sworn in Wednesday, and as his first order of business Sergio Massa sought to bring down sky-high expectations for his tackling of the country's economic troubles. “I’m not super anything, nor a magician nor a savior,” Massa said during a news conference Wednesday night at which he sketched his main plans. When Massa was first unveiled as the latest economy minister, many were quick to dub him a “super minister” because his position would involve running three previously independent ministries — economy, production and agriculture.

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa