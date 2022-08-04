Charlotte FC dominates DC United to prove how far it has come since inaugural match

It only took 13 minutes to show how far Major League Soccer’s newest team had come.

Charlotte FC, thanks to a beautiful left-legged cross by Joseph Mora and a firm header by Karol Swiderski and a few lucky ricochets off a few D.C. United defenders, earned a lead it wouldn’t relinquish early in the first half. That goal was officially recognized as an own goal by United’s Steve Birnbaum, but it nonetheless sent CFC on its way to a dominant 3-0 win on Wednesday night in Bank of America Stadium.

The win reaffirmed what the CFC has been saying it is: an explosive group with playoff-caliber tendencies at home. The club, with Wednesday’s win, is 8-3 at home and 9-12-2 overall — straddling the fence of the seven-team Eastern Conference playoff field.

But the win did more, too. It proved how much the Queen City organization had improved.

D.C. United was Charlotte’s first opponent in its inaugural season. The February match ended in a 3-0 loss for CFC, one it reversed Wednesday.

CFC’s starting 11 then? Kristijan Kahlina, Christian Makoun, Christian Fuchs, Guzman Corujo, Joseph Mora, Jaylin Lindsey, Alan Franco, Brandt Bronico, Yordy Reyna, McKenzie Gaines and Christian Ortiz.

Only six of those players — Kahlina (GK), Corujo, Mora, Bronico, Reyna and Gaines — were in Wednesday’s starting lineup. (Veteran defender Fuchs warmed up with the team but did not play, and Ortiz was waived by the club last week.) And it was led by a new head coach in interim Christian Lattanzio, who took over for Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was fired in May.

The other goals were courtesy of Swiderski (64th minute), his team-leading sixth of the season, and Quinn McNeill (67th minute), his first of the season.

Wednesday marked goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina’s eighth clean sheet of the season.

Here’s what else you need to know.

Swiderski involved in each of three goals

Swiderski, occasionally and affectionately called Swi-goal-ski, only notched one goal in the box score. But he played a big role in each of Charlotte’s scores.

He loomed large in the first-half finish. His header put the pressure on D.C.’s back-line and caused the chaos and subsequent defending error. Then the Polish attacker, of course, was the on the finishing end of the second goal. He cleaned up a beautiful and powerful two-touch strike by veteran defender Yordy Reyna, whose shot cut through the defense from the back-line defense and forced a diving block from Rafael Romo. (Romo’s block landed at Swiderski’s feet for the open-net touch-in.) And finally, not three minutes later, a contested Swiderski header broke the ice on an already cracked United defense — and the ball ricocheted to the right side to Gaines, who found McNeill for the score.

Full team effort fo sho pic.twitter.com/OHXozCzd8f — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 4, 2022

Swiderski began his career in his native Poland, his first professional contract with Jagiellonia Białystok. The 25-year-old arrived in Charlotte in January and has been a constant in a year of change and discovery for his club.

David Tepper, left, hugs Charlotte FC Brian Romero after the win against Chelsea at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Brian Romero homegrown star

Brian Romero, whose contribution to CFC’s electric exhibition upset over Chelsea put him in Charlotte sports lore as only a 16-year-old, signed with the club on Wednesday.

The midfielder was honored on the field at halftime Wednesday. He has signed through 2026 with an option for 2027, per the club. The native of Concord, North Carolina, joined the club’s academy in 2020 and has impressed with the club’s U17 group.

