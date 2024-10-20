Charlotte FC defeats DC United to lock in playoff spot. MLS Eastern bracket now set.

MLS playoffs haven’t yet begun.

Someone needs to tell Charlotte FC.

Charlotte dominated D.C. United on the road Saturday night, 3-0, on Major League Soccer’s Decision Day, the day in which all MLS regular-season finales are played. The victory wasn’t always pretty, but it was one of those wins that translate come the postseason — the kind that makes it feel like the Queen City side entered the contest in ideal playoff form.

And given the stakes of the contest — D.C. United missed the playoffs with the loss; Charlotte FC climbed in the table — it felt like a playoff game itself.

“We knew it was going to have a bit of a playoff feel about it because they had to get a point or win to host here for the play-in,” said Dean Smith, the first-year Charlotte FC head coach. “So they were always going to throw things at us, and we knew that. I felt we were too loose on the ball in the first half. We gave it away in really good areas, and we didn’t have as much control in terms of when we built.

“But I thought we defended really well when they threw balls into the box. ... I just told them at halftime, you need to calm down a little bit. This is how we’re going to build. This is how we’re going to play out. I thought there were a lot calmer heads in the second half, and we went and got the result then.”

Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel (10) celebrates with forward Patrick Agyemang (33) after scoring a goal against D.C. United in the second half at Audi Field.

As mentioned, the win wasn’t as pretty as the final score. It was one of winces and white knuckles that relied on a stalwart defense, a deserving goalkeeper of the year candidate and an opportunistic offense that finished off three of their few true chances — the first a gorgeous sequence bookended by the left foot of Pep Biel and the second a counter-attack finished off by Patrick Agyemang.

The third was a Karol Swiderski dribbler into the back of the net in extra time that prompted D.C. United fans to stream out of Audi Field like water running down a hill.

No matter how it happened, Smith said. A win’s a win.

That motto has propelled Charlotte into four wins of its last five — the only draw in that stretch to Leo Messi-led Inter Miami.

Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang (33) celebrates after scoring a goal against D.C. United goalkeeper Alex Bono (24) in the second half at Audi Field.

The win locks Charlotte into the five spot of the Eastern Conference playoffs. That means they will face Orlando City FC next weekend, kicking off a best-of-three series against the club.

This marks Charlotte’s first trip to this round of the MLS postseason. The club earned its first postseason trip last year — one made possible via a win over Inter Miami on Decision Day 2023 — but didn’t make it out of the wildcard stage.

What a turn from the team’s preseason prognostications. Most national pundits had Charlotte FC dwelling in the league’s cellar.

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith looks on in the first half against D.C. United at Audi Field.

The game’s three goals were good in their own ways — but the first was a sight to behold.

Call it Biel brilliance.

The Spaniard started a wonderful sequence at midfield by taking a loose ball and just swatting it with his left leg, one-touch curling it to a streaking — if surprised — Brandt Bronico. The midfielder then took the ball to the left side of the 18-yard-box and filed a pass across the goalkeeper’s face, only for Biel to be there and finish off the strike.

“It was what we deserved at that time in the second half,” Smith said.

Charlotte is playing like it deserves more wins beyond Saturday, too.

Pep Biel's ball to Brandt Bronico was enough to warrant a gasp. Then finishes it off. Gorgeous sequence. Charlotte FC leads 1-0. https://t.co/F87ZWyrcYs — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) October 19, 2024

MLS Eastern Conference matchups

Charlotte FC will face Orlando City SC in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The fifth-seeded CLTFC tied with ORL once and lost once earlier this season. The first round of the MLS playoffs begin Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 10.

The exact dates and times of the contests are still to be announced.

Below are the first-round playoff matchups. If Charlotte advances past Orlando, the club plays either Inter Miami or the winner of the wild card game between Montreal and Atlanta.

Single-game wild card: CF Montreal (No. 8 seed) vs. Atlanta United (9)

Inter Miami CF (1) vs. Wild Card Winner

FC Cincinnati (3) vs. New York City FC (6)

Columbus Crew (2) vs. New York Red Bulls (7)

Orlando City SC (4) vs. Charlotte FC (5)

“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Smith said of Charlotte’s matchup with Orlando. “They were good at their place, we weren’t very good. We were good in our place, and I think Scotty (Arfield) got sent off after 35 minutes, and we played well with 10 men against them. But I’m looking forward to the matchup. It’s going to be competitive, we know that, but we know we can play a lot better than what we did when we played there earlier in the season.

“Whoever we play, they’re going to be ones who finished above us in the regular season. So they’re going to be tough games. But it’s important we went into this with some momentum. And we’ve done that. So I think whoever we play, our lads will be ready.”