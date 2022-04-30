Charlotte FC agrees to trade with Colorado Rapids for forward Andre Shinyashiki

Charlotte FC is looking to make a roster addition with the close of the Major League Soccer transfer window looming May 4. The club has agreed in principle to trade for forward Andre Shinyashiki from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for general allocation money, a source familiar with the team’s thinking told The Charlotte Observer.

Major League Soccer insider Tom Bogert first reported the intended deal, in which Shinyashiki would join Charlotte in exchange for the expansion club sending up to $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM) with $225,000 GAM guaranteed to the Rapids.

Charlotte FC sits eighth in the Eastern Conference and has a 3-5-1 MLS record after tying its last match against Colorado (2-3-3) on the road.

Shinyashiki joined the Rapids in 2019 as a SuperDraft pick and was the MLS Rookie of the Year the same season. He’s scored 16 goals in 87 games played for Colorado. Shinyashiki is a native of São Paulo, Brazil, but he would be considered a domestic player for Charlotte.

Because an agreement has not been finalized, Shinyashiki would be unavailable to join Charlotte for its match against Orlando on Saturday (7:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium).

The MLS transfer window is the period in which teams are able to register new players who were previously under contract with non-MLS clubs and for which an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) is required. Additionally, in-season trades between MLS teams must take place within the transfer windows.

The front office previously said it would look to be active during the transfer window period, especially in terms of adding depth to its attacking line.