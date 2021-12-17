Charlotte FC adds MLS experience to inaugural roster through free agent signings

Following Tuesday’s expansion draft, Charlotte FC is adding more MLS experience to its inaugural roster. The club has signed former Columbus Crew fullback Harrison Afful on a one-year contract with a one-year option. It will also add former Vancouver and D.C. United forward Yordy Reyna, a source familiar with the situation told The Observer.

Reina has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, according to a source. Both players have individually made more than 100 appearances in MLS matches.

Afful, 35, has appeared in 164 regular season games and 17 playoff matches for Columbus since 2015. He started in last year’s MLS Cup final against Seattle, in which the Crew won 3-0 for its second title. Afful contributed an assist to Lucas Zelarayán in that championship game.

“Harrison brings a wealth of experience into our locker room, and we’re excited to continue to add title-winning players to our inaugural roster,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “His production over the last six seasons in MLS is vital for us and he’s been a highly regarded defender around the league.”

Afful (pronounced AH-full) also has international playing experience as a longtime member of Ghana’s men’s national team. He was born in Tema, Ghana, but will be considered a domestic player on Charlotte’s roster as he has secured a green card. Afful has won eight total championships, internationally and domestically combined, and has made more than 80 appearances for Ghana, according to Transfermarkt.

Reyna, 28, was born in Chiclayo, Peru and will occupy an international roster slot. He played with the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2017 through part of the 2020 season, and completed that season with D.C. United following a trade. Reyna has scored 24 goals and notched 19 assists during MLS career, and is seen as a versatile attacking player who has earned minutes as an attacking midfielder and forward. Reyna has also played for Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg, as well as various Austrian and German teams on loan between 2013-15.

Both Afful and Reyna were out of contract with their respective MLS clubs following the 2021 season and join Charlotte FC as free agents while the club continues to add league experience to its growing roster, which now totals 16 players. The Major League Soccer re-entry draft is also on Friday, and Charlotte FC could make an additional move.