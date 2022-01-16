Charlotte FC has added a fourth keeper to its inaugural MLS roster. Here’s who signed

Charlotte FC has added a fourth goalkeeper to its inaugural roster. The Major League Soccer expansion club announced Sunday it signed free agent Adrián Zendejas to a contract through 2023 with an option for the 2024 season.

Zendejas, 26, joins Charlotte after spending the 2021 season with USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive FC on loan from Minnesota United FC. He made three appearances for El Paso last year, and maintained three clean sheets.

Most of Zendejas’ professional experience comes at the USL level. He made his professional debut with Sporting Kansas City II, the team’s USL side formerly known as the Swope Park Rangers, in 2016. He appeared once for Sporting KC’s first team in 2019.

“(Zendejas) gained good experience playing in the USL Championship and has proven he can step in when called upon in MLS play,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “We wanted to provide goalkeeper coach Andy Quy with a strong, well-rounded group of four goalkeepers and this signing, along with the drafting of George Marks, will help provide that healthy competition as we start preseason this week.”

Marks, a former Clemson goalkeeper, was added to Charlotte FC’s supplemental roster via the team’s third round pick during last week’s MLS SuperDraft. Croatian goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and former LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega were signed prior to the draft.

Charlotte FC’s preseason training officially begins Tuesday at Clemson. The team’s first MLS match is Feb. 26 against D.C. United in Washington, D.C.

At 6-foot-5, Zendejas will add additional height for Charlotte in the goal and positional depth for the 2022 season.

Charlotte FC player details

Player name: Adrián Zendejas

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6’5”

Date of Birth: August 30, 1995

Age: 26

Birthplace: Chula Vista, California

Last Club: Minnesota United FC

How arrived at Charlotte: Signed as a free agent