Charlotte faces Philadelphia on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (7-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Hornets play Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 10-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording just 40.0 rebounds per game led by Tobias Harris averaging 6.4.

The Hornets have gone 4-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is sixth in the NBA scoring 54.4 points per game in the paint led by Terry Rozier averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 24 the Hornets won 107-101 led by 22 points from Rozier, while Shake Milton scored 22 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

