Charlotte Dujardin ‘hit horse repeatedly on legs’ in video that sparked Olympics withdrawal

Charlotte Dujardin was hoping to become Britain's most successful female Olympian in Paris - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain’s three-time Olympic champion, has been forced to pull out of Paris 2024 over a video showing her hitting a horse repeatedly on the legs during a slow-motion trot, Telegraph Sport understands.

The equestrian rider, who could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, says there is “no excuse” and she is “deeply ashamed” of the “error of judgment” during a coaching session.

The film was taken four years ago and has been brought to light by a whistleblower, who has hired a Dutch lawyer to bring the case into the public domain. A media outlet in the Netherlands is believed to have obtained the video.

Dujardin posted on social media that she has pulled out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident. The announcement has sent shockwaves through the Team GB camp, with senior officials caught unawares by the announcement.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils,” she said in a statement. “However, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

Dujardin was due to compete in her fourth Olympics - PA/Mike Egerton

The equestrian world is understood to be on high alert over public perception around animal welfare at the Games. There is a special officer in Paris overseeing welfare, Telegraph Sport has been told.

Sources claim the video was taken during an “educational day” Dujardin had been involved in at a UK site belonging to an established figure in the equestrian world.

‘Someone has waited till a key moment to leak it’

“She is hitting a hose repeatedly on the legs as they try to get it to do a better ‘piaffe’ – the slow-motion trot,” the insider said. “Someone else is riding the horse.

“The FEI is on high alert about public perception, with its new mantra to make riders’ guardians of their horses and the unprecedented appointment, announced two days ago, of a special official in Paris to ensure the horse welfare rules are adhered to.

“It seems – as so often happens – that a video clip has been around for some while, but someone has waited till a key moment like this to leak it.”

According to reports in the Netherlands, a complaint of “animal cruelty” was filed on Monday, with both the FEI and British authorities alerted.

The Horses.NL website says Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing alerted governing bodies on behalf of a client who wishes to remain anonymous.

“The video shows Charlotte Dujardin hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground,” the Horses.NL report says.

Wensing is said to have told the website that his client “had long hesitated and could not bring himself to allow Charlotte Dujardin to win medals at the Olympics, while the client knew about this video”.

‘Unacceptable that dressage should be accompanied by animal abuse’

Wensing was quoted as saying: “It is unacceptable that dressage sport should be accompanied by animal abuse. If top-level sport can only be performed in such a way that the welfare of the horse is compromised, then top-level sport should be abolished.

“Everyone who deals with horses has their own responsibility in this, and this also applies to bystanders who become aware of excesses. Equestrian sport must regulate itself and ensure that there can never be a discussion about horse welfare in sport again. This is a very important task for the members who have lost sight of the core value of dressage for far too long.

“It is extremely sad that one of the most successful riders in the world has to pay the price. But this rider has also not taken any responsibility and this cannot go unpunished. The federations and in particular the FEI can be expected to take even more adequate action against animal abuse, precisely to ensure the continued existence of equestrian sports.”

The FEI’s horse abuse provisions are dealt with under article 142 of its regulations and allow for the rider to be disciplined even when the incident happened out of competition.

Rumours that a damning video existed were spreading among equestrian insiders prior to the announcement. Susan Wachowich, of Dressage Hub, posted a video on Facebook claiming authorities had been called in.

A top US dressage rider, Cesar Parra, is currently provisionally suspended by the FEI over horse welfare issues.

Sir Mark Todd was also caught up in a controversy two years’ ago over a video of him hitting a horse 10 times with a branch.

A statement regarding Dujardin from Team GB is expected in due course.

Dujardin, 39, needed a medal of any colour to take her clear of Dame Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals in the British all-time medal table for women.

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session,” she said in a statement.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors. I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

Dujardin won team and individual gold medals at the London 2012 Games on horse Valegro and the pair went on to win individual gold and team silver four years later in Rio. On a different horse, Gio, she won two bronzes at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

Dujardin had been set to compete in the individual dressage and team event alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry, on new horse Imhotep. Travelling reserve Becky Moody will take Dujardin’s place with Jägerbomb.