Charlotte Dujardin missed out on going to the Paris Olympics following the controversy - PA/Bradley Collyer

Charlotte Dujardin, the three-time Olympic gold medallist, has been given a one-year suspension from equestrian following the emergence of a video that showed her repeatedly whipping a horse.

The British rider, who missed the summer’s Olympic Games because of the scandal, said what happened was “completely out of character” and “does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils”.

More to follow…