Charlotte Dujardin makes winning return just two months after giving birth

Multiple Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin marked her return to international dressage with a stylish victory at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The 37-year-old gave birth to daughter Isabella two months ago, and Windsor’s opening day saw Dujardin back on the big stage.

She dominated the four-star grand prix class aboard Imhotep, posting a score of 77.261 per cent.

Nothing to see here, just Imhotep doing his first EVER freestyle test… at the Blue Hors FEI Dressage World Championship 🤩 He and Charlotte Dujardin danced their absolute hearts out for a brilliant score of 83.132% 👏 Not bad for your first attempt, huh? pic.twitter.com/wtAqizWW5d — British Equestrian (@BritEquestrian) August 10, 2022

That proved almost two per cent better than runner-up Gareth Hughes, riding Classic Briolinca, with Emile Faurie and Bellevue taking third.

Dujardin shares the record with cyclist Dame Laura Kenny for most Olympic medals won by a British woman.

Dujardin took two golds at London 2012 and another gold in Rio four years later. She also has one silver and two bronze medals in her collection.

She will return to action at Windsor in the freestyle to music class on Thursday.



Dujardin said: “I haven’t done anything competition-wise for eight months, and I have only been back on board for three weeks. I was thinking ‘have I still got it? Can I still do it’?

“And I got on and felt amazing. I have tried to stay as fit as possible, and then we decided to give Windsor a go.

“I want to try and aim for the European Championships this year. Imhotep did so well at the world championships last year, and he is a horse with so much positive energy.”