Ruby Little remembers the first time she noticed shifts in her community, the new construction, the light rail opening, the park being cleaned up.

From her modest North Caldwell Street home, the 68-year-old has watched her neighborhood evolve from working class to, judging by the fancier homes built in recent years, something else. Little was among a handful of first-time homeowners in 1987, who moved into Optimist Park neighborhood homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

The community has a long mill history dating to early the 1900s, but with the decimation of Brooklyn and white flight, by the mid-1980s, historians say Optimist Park was mostly Black. Regardless, the families who settled there hoped to grasp their piece of the American dream. And the cottage-like homes built by Habitat along North Caldwell Street, Julia Maulden Place, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th streets, to name a few, offered that opportunity.

The Optimist Park neighborhood was among the earlier projects in the newly established Habitat Charlotte Region office that opened in 1983. The affiliate’s general focus was neighborhoods in West Charlotte. But in 1987, it hosted a Carter Work Project, in which 350 volunteers, including, former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady, the late Rosalynn Carter, who died last month at 96, built 14 homes in five days.

Now as the Charlotte affiliate celebrates 40 years of building homes, Optimist Park is a magnet for gentrification. Many former Habitat owners have sold their homes for market rate prices — a trend that could compromise the legacy of affordable housing and upward mobility, at least in this community.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, ” says Mark Davis, a former volunteer who worked with Habitat families. “They should help those people, you know, either stay in there or just fix their homes, and not just sell those properties. And, you know, you see these big million dollar houses go up.”

On any given day, that same vicinity, including 18th Street, North Davidson Street and Parkwood Avenue, is bustling with loud construction noises, beeping backhoes and blocked streets. The nearby light rail has precipitated this. With developers and others building supersized homes, multifamily townhouses, shops, bars and restaurants cropping up, the once affordable community has been seized, with part of it transformed into one of Charlotte’s trendiest sections.

Little mostly accepts the changes and has no plans to move, she said.

“Overall I like it better. You can’t stop it. People knew it was going to evolve and change,” Little said, referring to those in power who craft policy. But as for her and her neighbors, she added, “We just didn’t know.”

But Frank DuPont, also among those first Habitat families in Optimist Park, the shifts were enough to make him sell his home on the corner of 19th Street and Julia Maulden Place.

“Why would I want to move,” DuPont said, now 71, recalling how he loved being close to Uptown. “I could be at my church in about six minutes, right in the corner of Davidson and Ninth Street. I can walk to work, walk to my church, walk downtown, walk anywhere I want. I had no reason to move.”

In October, a new generation of families began logging their sweat equity as the Charlotte affiliate started construction on another major build since the pandemic — The Meadows at Plato Price. The site is where the former segregation-era junior high school of the same name once stood from 1916 to 1966. The land was vacant until the 1980s, when the city took it over, later donating it to Habitat.

Kee’a Carroll, a single mother with two teenage girls, was among them. After living in an apartment for a decade and elsewhere, Carroll expects to move into a permanent home early next year.

“We want to anchor homeownership in parts of the community that are often highly rental and transient,” Laura Belcher, Habitat Charlotte Region’s CEO told the Charlotte Observer. “And so that way, we can, you know, stabilize neighborhoods and allow families that maybe have rented for years to stay in their neighborhood, but to do it as a homeowner.”

For anyone thinking about living in Optimist Park now, it’s going to cost big bucks. Homes that are resold at market value are not necessarily affordable to most. Current market rates for this Charlotte neighbor run easily upward of $500,000 according to

Currently, Habitat Charlotte Region adds a deed restriction with a shared appreciation agreement on all new homes built with a 30-year mortgage, giving it first rights to purchase back home, if a homeowner wants to sell it. The owner must be occupying the home, no rentals. It’s not clear when this policy began.

“The current tools protecting long-term affordability were not in place when Optimist Park was built in 1987,” Belcher said in an email to The Observer. “We have modified and adjusted our affordability clauses and deed restrictions to preserve more long-term affordability. What we are doing today aids in keeping homes affordable longer than when we began.”

The Observer caught up with these homeowners, DuPont ; Little and her daughter Rachel Little, who moved back and is a second generation homeowner; and Carroll, and others, who shared their experiences with Habitat Charlotte.

Growing up Habitat

Rachel Little remembers the positives and negatives growing in Optimist Park during the late 1980s. Her parents Ruby and NAME Little purchased a home on North Caldwell with the help of the Habitat program and subsidies for $xxK, according the Mecklenburg County deed records.

The area was a former mill community, but it was close to Charlotte’s center, now called Uptown.

“It was beautiful where they built right in the city. I know then they couldn’t have (known) what it would be now but, it pretty much urbanized the area,” the 36-year-old told the Charlotte Observer. “We were the first set of houses. It kind of set the tone for the area, to be honest.”

Because it was a Habitat community, families were sponsored by churches and other programs, Rachel Little said, noting she remembered being invited to a summer camp and other things.

On one side of her parent’s home, there was a warehouse. Big 18-wheeler trucks used to come in and out the neighborhood. On the other side nothing but open land. Across from the home was a set of high-rises and four other homes in front of the high-rises.

A variety of nationalities — Cambodians, Vietnamese and other groups — lived across the street from her parents, just outside the Habitat homes section, what used to be called North Charlotte, she said.

“It was a mixed environment, but around us, it was predominantly white,” Rachel Little said. “We were like the group of Black people, the Black families, so to say, and we were there like the Habitat families.

Having Habitat created stability for us, Rachel Little said, who has worked an assortment of jobs, from school teacher to truck driver.

“We didn’t have to worry about where to lay our head but that was just the tip of the iceberg as far as what it would look like growing up in that area,” she added.

“The vibe of the community was awesome,” says Mark Davis, 60, now retired, but volunteered at a local Episcopalian church to help Habitat families during the 1990s. “we used to walk around, you know, from house to house, visiting people. We knew just about everybody on each block. It was awesome, you know, obviously, that has just changed.”

Being a Habitat family also came with some stigmas, Rachel Little said.

“We weren’t initially welcomed,” she said, noting she learned early on between good and bad cops.

Police officers would come to the neighborhood and sponsor the Habitat families for summer events, camps, basketball games. In that regard it was better compared to friends she knew growing up in public housing.

But if there was an emergency and someone called 911 and the police came, they would show up and ask some families “why are you here,” in this neighborhood?

Overall, it was a community and families who looked out for each, made sure children were safe, and came off the school buses made it home, she added.

Little recently moved back home to take better care of her mother, who is ailing. The second-generation homeowner says she’s not phased by the rapid development happening around her beloved neighborhood and doesn’t see it as gentrification. Habitat always has been there for her family and with continuing updates on housing assessments, she feels there are enough tax relief programs offered by Mecklenburg County and the state to meet the costs.

“My parents and I feel like Habitat was just like the stepping stone ... that keeps on stepping, honestly,” she said.

“It’s not what happens, it’s what you do after it’s happened. And resourcefulness matters,” she said. “There are some Habitat owners that I could genuinely say you’ll never see them at a meeting. I’m grateful that some of these areas are finally getting lifted up.”

Felicia Carr, an Optimist Park Habitat owner since 1989, has some concerns about the changes happening and what that will mean in years coming.

Carr, 58, moved into a home on a cul-de-sac called Julia Maulden Place, which runs perpendicular to the intersection of North Caldwell and 19th streets. Maulden was the former executive director of Habitat Charlotte Region. It was under her leadership in 1987 that Habitat launched the Carter Work Project in the Queen City, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

But now on two plots, which at one time Habitat homes stood, are two townhomes looming over the remaining smaller homes. Carr even at one point tried to manage a neighborhood association. Carr said Habitat had donated a grant a few years back toward establishing one for long-time homeowners and new residents, but most people didn’t come to meetings.

“Since I’ve been here no one from Habitat has been here in the neighborhood.,” Carr said. “We started this as Habitat. Now you bring in all these people here with all this money? It’s not feasible to me. I don’t like it.”

I was speechless

After Frank DuPont moved into his Habitat home in 1987, he would spend many weekends working in his front yard. One such time, puttering with a leaf blower he saw two black cars circling the cul-de-sac near his corner lot 19th Street and Julia Maulden Place home.



He thought to himself, he didn’t know anyone with those sleek cars, kind of like one’s he’d seen in a motorcade. Must be going to someone else home, but the cars pulled up in front of his. A driver came out and strolled around to open the back passenger seat door.



“And Rosalynn Carter come out. She started walking down the sidewalk, “DuPont recalled. “I knew her face, and I had to think for a minute: This is the President’s wife coming to visit me?”







It was one of several great moments DuPont and his wife experienced while being among the family of Habitat homeowners.



The happy encounter with the now late First Lady was not his first meeting her. When the Carters came to build homes in 1987, DuPont, his wife Diane and others worked along side the couple, building the homes and their future. This time, the First Lady simply was doing a well check.



“She said she was just stopping by and, ‘how’s the house coming along,’ and if I needed anything. I was speechless,” he said.



DuPont said he really appreciated Habitat giving a young couple “ hope “ specially since they had very little credit history, he said.



The young man continued to help build homes for Habitat for the next 13 years, working as a site manager for the nonprofit. He ended up selling his home in 2022 for just under $300,000, a hefty profit from the xxK he paid for it. The home currently is appraised for more than $366,000 and appears to be in renovation. according to the Mecklenburg County assessor’s office records based on this year’s revaluation.



Selling his home, helped him buy another with cash and pay off some debts, but it wasn’t really something he was planning to do.



“Absolutely not,” DuPont told the Observer last month. But he felt with new people moving in with larger homes and planning a neighborhood association, with new rules, he felt it was no longer for him.







He agrees that Habitat could be more involved in the lives of homeowners after they purchase homes and maybe finding a way to preserve the community as a Habitat neighborhood forever, so when new families move in, it’s still affordable.



“If man can send this spaceship up there, surely man can figure out a way to save Habitat for Humanity neighborhood, put the effort into it,” he said. “mart people be smarter and let them focus fate. And they can figure out a way that he can save his neighborhood









We slept on a mattress

It was denial number three for Kee’a Carroll after getting yet another rejection notice last year on her Habitat for Humanity application for a home. With her teenage daughters growing, plus juggling jobs and school, it was uncomfortable, again.

But Carroll was used to being uncomfortable.

Growing up in New York City, she never had a permanent home, her family moved around. She had been to four high schools. She steered clear from ever making new friends, knowing she would be at a different school come next fall.

As an adult, Carroll was running from an abusive relationship when she arrived in Charlotte more than a decade ago, with her two daughters. She stayed at a relatives home. She worked two jobs and hustled to handle everything.

“We slept on a mattress,” said the domestic abuse survivor.

A chance meeting with a neighbor lead to connections with Charlotte Family Housing and the apartment she’s lived in since 2012. But it was getting harder to manage things, with her daughters now x and x growing up.

Determined to persevere, Carroll, 39 finally is seeing some successes. She received notice earlier this year that Habitat approved her application and now is among dozens of families getting new Habitat homes located at The Meadows at Plato Price.

“I’ve been working so hard and as a single mother, it’s a struggle every day, to just get up and do the things that you need to do for your children for yourself,” she said. “ To actually have been accepted, I was like wow. if I just don’t give up, that’s it. I come from a strong mother. Strong line of women. And I’m not gonna let it beat me. I’ve survived worse.”

Carroll has been logging some in sweat equity hours for the better part of a year to get a parcel. Besides the hours in to help build the home, Carroll will also do volunteer hours at the Restore

“The resource is really nice because to me it’s (an) upscale Goodwill, in a sense,” Carroll told the Charlotte Observer. “People come in there and they bring furniture and they bring different stuff there, and you just go in and you help set the stuff up. You help customers and stuff, which it was pretty simple.”

Finding the three or four hours a week to do that was the greatest challenge. Because she is getting a brand new home, Carroll needed earn at least 300 hours.

“For me it really didn’t matter, if it was refurbished or if it was brand new, I really didn’t care,” she said. “I just wanted a home and from what I understand, they make sure that it’s quality.”

Carroll is looking forward to the financial literacy classes she’ll receive and other assistance coming her way. She is feeling optimistic about the new home and moving in will be the change she has wanted.

“That’s what’s important to me,” she said.