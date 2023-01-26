Charlotte Denny’s dinged for live roaches, dead bugs during health inspection

A Denny’s restaurant in Charlotte received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department after an inspection uncovered live roaches and dead insects.

The Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Rd. received a score of 84 during its Jan. 25 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after live German roaches were found inside food prep units. Dead insects were also observed in food pans in prep coolers, documents show.

This was a repeat violation, documents from the health department indicate.

Roaches were also found inside food at the restaurant during its Sept. 21, 2022 inspection, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

No soap for handwashing sink

Perishable foods stored above required temperatures

Food on the floor in the freezer

Food residue on kitchen equipment

The restaurant has received a “B” grade in seven of its last 10 inspections, documents show.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Denny’s location did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

