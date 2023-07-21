Charlotte Crosby shares details for season 2 of her BBC documentary

BBC

Charlotte Crosby has revealed what fans can expect from the next season of her documentary series Charlotte in Sunderland.

Following on from the first season, the new episodes will pick-up with the former Geordie Shore star as she navigates motherhood as well as planning exciting work commitments for 2023.

"I am so excited to announce that I am back on BBC Three in the Autumn for series 2 of Charlotte in Sunderland!" Charlotte said of the news (via BBC). "Last year was a rollercoaster and the BBC and Chatterbox showed great sensitivity while filming some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life."

Season one of the show saw the reality star learn of her mother's cancer diagnosis, her partner Jake Ankers' relocation to the North East and the passing of her beloved nana Jean.

She also documented her first pregnancy as well as sharing the birth of daughter Alba Jean on-screen.

Charlotte continued: "I will treasure it forever as a tribute to my lovely Nana Jean. Get ready for another amazing series which will bring everyone up to date with me Jake and Alba – and of course Mam and Dad. It will be full of lols and a few surprises!"

Nav Raman, Executive Producer for Chatterbox Media, said: "We're excited that Charlotte's hit series is returning.

"We look forward sharing her on the next chapter of her hectic life – juggling relationships, work, romance and motherhood."

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three added: "It is great to get Charlotte back once again giving viewers an access all areas pass to her entertaining world.

"The best bit is that off-screen the team making it will be supporting local North East production talent develop – it's a winning combo for sure."

Season 2 of Charlotte in Sunderland will premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

