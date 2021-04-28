Channel 5 Documentary About Charlotte Crosby's Appearance Sparks Flood Of Ofcom Complaints

Ofcom has received thousands of complaints over a controversial Channel 5 documentary dedicated to Charlotte Crosby’s appearance.

Last week, the former Geordie Shore star was the subject of an episode of Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face? – described on the Channel 5 website as taking a look at the “facial flaws of the famous” – which she said featured a panel of “dissecting her physical appearance”.

After hearing about the show, Charlotte shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, branding it “immoral and insensitive”.

“Dealing with trolls is one thing, you ignore, you block,” she wrote. “BUT where are we as a society when the trolls are the mainstream TV channels?

“Will they now take responsibility for my dip in mental health and my plummeted self-esteem? Do they take responsibility for the resulting press from the show, again discussing how ‘shocking’ my face is?”

Metro has now reported that TV watchdog Ofcom has received 7,082 complaints about the documentary, which Channel 5 has since pulled from their catch-up service My5.

As is standard procedure, the regulator will now assess these complaints before deciding whether to take the matter further and launch an official investigation.

The broadcaster previously said in a statement that they felt the episode of Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face? in question was “Ofcom compliant”.

“Channel 5 and the programme’s producers, Crackit Productions, take duty of care very seriously,” a spokesperson said.

“While we acknowledge that the programme was Ofcom compliant, we have taken on board Charlotte’s feedback and removed the episode from our streaming platform My5. We apologise for any upset caused.”

