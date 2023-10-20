Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back this year. Here’s what to know.
If you’re a big fan of beer — good news. Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back again, with bar crawls, competitions and more to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse beer culture.
The big event runs from Oct. 20-29, with several local hot spots around town participating this year. You can also earn points and get prizes with a free Craft Beer Passport by visiting one of the breweries or events.
Here is a list of participating breweries, cider makers, taprooms, restaurants and beer clubs around the Charlotte area:
Breweries and cideries
760 Craft Works
Location: 100 Gilead Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amor Artis
Location: 204 Main St Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Location: 113 Railroad Ave, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Armored Cow Brewing Co.
Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262
Birdsong Brewing Co.
Location: 1016 North Davidson St. Charlotte, NC 28206
Blue Blaze Brewing
Location: 528 S Turner Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Brewers at 4001 Yancey
Location: 4001-A, Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Burial Beer Co.
Location: 1214 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
The Chamber by Wooden Robot
Location: 416 E 36th St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205
D9 Brewing
Location: 11138-C Treynorth Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Devil’s Logic Brewing
Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Divine Barrel Brewing
Location: 3701 N Davidson St Suite #203, Charlotte, NC 28205
Edge City Brewery
Location: 6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109, Charlotte, NC 28212
Fonta Flora Brewery
Location: 1115 N Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28206
Free Range Brewing
Location: 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
Gilde Brewery
Location: 3530 Dewitt Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217
Heist Brewery
Location: 2909 N Davidson St STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 1030 Woodward Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
High Branch Brewing Co.
Location: 305 McGill Ave NW #100, Concord, NC 28027
Hi-Wire Brewing
Location: 340 W Tremont Ave Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203
HopFly Brewing Company
Location: 1327 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Legion Brewing
Location: 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Location: 2013 W Morehead St Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lower Left Brewing Company
Location: 4528 Nations Crossing Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Monday Night Brewing Garden Co.
Location: 2217 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203
NoDa Brewing Company
Location: 2229 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 150 W 32nd St, Charlotte, NC 28206
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten
Location: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Petty Thieves Brewing Co.
Location: 413 Dalton Ave Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28206
Protagonist Beer
Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217
Pilot Brewing
Location: 1331 Central Ave Suite 104, Charlotte, NC 28205
Red Clay Ciderworks
Location: 245 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Replay Brewing
Location: 1317 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC 29715
Resident Culture Brewing Co.
Location: 2101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 332 W Bland St Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203
Rock Hill Brewing Company/Millstone Pizza & Taphouse
Location: 121 Caldwell St, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Salud Cerveceria
Location: 3306 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Southern Strain Brewing
Location: 165 Brumley Avenue, Ste. 3001, Concord, NC 28025
Location: 1800 Central Ave, Ste A1, Charlotte, NC 28205
The Suffolk Punch
Location: 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sugar Creek Brewing Company
Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Traust Brewing
Location: 128 South Main Street Mount Holly, NC 28120
Triple C Brewing
Location: 2900 Griffith St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Weathered Souls
Location: 255 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Wooden Robot Brewery
Location: 1440 S Tryon St UNIT 110, Charlotte, NC 28203
Restaurants and taprooms
AC Hotel Charlotte SouthPark
Location: 1824 Roxborough Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Bottles and Taps at The Old Pharmacy
Location: 106 Wagner St, Troutman, NC 28166
The Casual Pint
Location: 14126 Rivergate Pkwy suite c-1-500, Charlotte, NC 28273
The Porter’s House
Location: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Queen City Craft and Gourmet
Location: 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28277
Rhino Market & Deli
Location: 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 1500 W Morehead St E, Charlotte, NC 28208
Location: 400 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Location: 1414 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Location: 4300 Congress St, Charlotte, NC 28209
Tip Top Daily Market
Location: 2902 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
VBGB Beer Hall & Garden
Location: 920 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206
The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar
Location: 215 E Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
You can find more information about Charlotte Craft Beer Week participants and other events online here.