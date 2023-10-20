Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back this year. Here’s what to know.

If you’re a big fan of beer — good news. Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back again, with bar crawls, competitions and more to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse beer culture.

The big event runs from Oct. 20-29, with several local hot spots around town participating this year. You can also earn points and get prizes with a free Craft Beer Passport by visiting one of the breweries or events.

Here is a list of participating breweries, cider makers, taprooms, restaurants and beer clubs around the Charlotte area:

Breweries and cideries

Location: 100 Gilead Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 204 Main St Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Location: 113 Railroad Ave, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 1016 North Davidson St. Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 528 S Turner Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208

Location: 4001-A, Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 1214 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 416 E 36th St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 11138-C Treynorth Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Location: 3701 N Davidson St Suite #203, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109, Charlotte, NC 28212

Location: 1115 N Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 3530 Dewitt Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 2909 N Davidson St STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 1030 Woodward Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 305 McGill Ave NW #100, Concord, NC 28027

Location: 340 W Tremont Ave Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 1327 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 2013 W Morehead St Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28208

Location: 4528 Nations Crossing Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 2217 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 2229 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 150 W 32nd St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 413 Dalton Ave Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 1331 Central Ave Suite 104, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 245 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 1317 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC 29715

Location: 2101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 332 W Bland St Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 121 Caldwell St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Location: 3306 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 165 Brumley Avenue, Ste. 3001, Concord, NC 28025

Location: 1800 Central Ave, Ste A1, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 128 South Main Street Mount Holly, NC 28120

Location: 2900 Griffith St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 255 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 1440 S Tryon St UNIT 110, Charlotte, NC 28203

Restaurants and taprooms

Location: 1824 Roxborough Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Location: 106 Wagner St, Troutman, NC 28166

Location: 14126 Rivergate Pkwy suite c-1-500, Charlotte, NC 28273

Location: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 1500 W Morehead St E, Charlotte, NC 28208

Location: 400 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Location: 1414 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4300 Congress St, Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 2902 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 920 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 215 E Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

You can find more information about Charlotte Craft Beer Week participants and other events online here.