Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back this year. Here’s what to know.

Chyna Blackmon
If you’re a big fan of beer — good news. Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back again, with bar crawls, competitions and more to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse beer culture.

The big event runs from Oct. 20-29, with several local hot spots around town participating this year. You can also earn points and get prizes with a free Craft Beer Passport by visiting one of the breweries or events.

Here is a list of participating breweries, cider makers, taprooms, restaurants and beer clubs around the Charlotte area:

Breweries and cideries

760 Craft Works

Location: 100 Gilead Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amor Artis

Location: 204 Main St Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Location: 113 Railroad Ave, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Armored Cow Brewing Co.

Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262

Birdsong Brewing Co.

Location: 1016 North Davidson St. Charlotte, NC 28206

Blue Blaze Brewing

Location: 528 S Turner Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208

Blue Blaze Brewing is about a mile from Uptown at the end of Charlotte’s Stewart Creek Greenway.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Location: 4001-A, Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Brewers at 4001 Yancey has 35-40 rotating beers and ciders, along with a seasonal cocktail menu and food.

Burial Beer Co.

Location: 1214 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

The Chamber by Wooden Robot

Location: 416 E 36th St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

D9 Brewing

Location: 11138-C Treynorth Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Devil’s Logic Brewing

Location: 1426 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

You can enjoy non-alcoholic drinks, including kombucha, at Devil’s Logic Brewing.

Divine Barrel Brewing

Location: 3701 N Davidson St Suite #203, Charlotte, NC 28205

Divine Barrel Brewing is an award-winning brewery that serves a selection of seasonal beers in addition to its mainstay IPAs.

Edge City Brewery

Location: 6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109, Charlotte, NC 28212

Fonta Flora Brewery

Location: 1115 N Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Free Range Brewing

Location: 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 301 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

Free Range Brewing is Camp North End’s first brewery.

Gilde Brewery

Location: 3530 Dewitt Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217

Patrons sit at the bar at Gilde Brewery in Charlotte.

Heist Brewery

Location: 2909 N Davidson St STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 1030 Woodward Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

High Branch Brewing Co.

Location: 305 McGill Ave NW #100, Concord, NC 28027

Hi-Wire Brewing

Location: 340 W Tremont Ave Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

HopFly Brewing Company

Location: 1327 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Hopfly Brewing Co. is located at 1327 S. Mint St.

Legion Brewing

Location: 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 2013 W Morehead St Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28208

Lower Left Brewing Company

Location: 4528 Nations Crossing Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Monday Night Brewing Garden Co.

Location: 2217 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

NoDa Brewing Company

Location: 2229 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 150 W 32nd St, Charlotte, NC 28206

NoDa Brewing beer selection.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten

Location: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is Charlotte’s oldest brewery since 2009.

Petty Thieves Brewing Co.

Location: 413 Dalton Ave Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28206

Protagonist Beer

Location: 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Protagonist Beer’s location in Lower South End has benches and walkable space outdoors.

Pilot Brewing

Location: 1331 Central Ave Suite 104, Charlotte, NC 28205

Red Clay Ciderworks

Location: 245 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Replay Brewing

Location: 1317 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC 29715

Replay Brewing is a video game-themed brewery in Fort Mill.

Resident Culture Brewing Co.

Location: 2101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 332 W Bland St Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

Rock Hill Brewing Company/Millstone Pizza & Taphouse

Location: 121 Caldwell St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Salud Cerveceria

Location: 3306 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Southern Strain Brewing

Location: 165 Brumley Avenue, Ste. 3001, Concord, NC 28025

Location: 1800 Central Ave, Ste A1, Charlotte, NC 28205

The Suffolk Punch

Location: 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Suffolk Punch food and beers at the SouthPark location.

Sugar Creek Brewing Company

Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Traust Brewing

Location: 128 South Main Street Mount Holly, NC 28120

Triple C Brewing

Location: 2900 Griffith St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Weathered Souls

Location: 255 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Wooden Robot Brewery

Location: 1440 S Tryon St UNIT 110, Charlotte, NC 28203

Wooden Robot Brewery is one of the dozens of breweries in the Charlotte area.

Restaurants and taprooms

AC Hotel Charlotte SouthPark

Location: 1824 Roxborough Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Bottles and Taps at The Old Pharmacy

Location: 106 Wagner St, Troutman, NC 28166

The Casual Pint

Location: 14126 Rivergate Pkwy suite c-1-500, Charlotte, NC 28273

The Porter’s House

Location: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Queen City Craft and Gourmet

Location: 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28277

Rhino Market & Deli

Location: 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 1500 W Morehead St E, Charlotte, NC 28208

Location: 400 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Location: 1414 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4300 Congress St, Charlotte, NC 28209

Rhino Market & Deli has five locations in Charlotte.

Tip Top Daily Market

Location: 2902 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

VBGB Beer Hall & Garden

Location: 920 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206

The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar

Location: 215 E Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

The Vintage Whiskey & Cigar Bar offers patio seating, some of which is covered.

You can find more information about Charlotte Craft Beer Week participants and other events online here.