Charlotte Country Day is NCISAA field hockey state champions again

Charlotte Country Day captured their second field hockey championship in the last three years Saturday. Their 2-0 win over Cary Christian School solidified a bit of a dynasty of sorts for the Buccaneers.

“(The team) was just flawless,” head coach Kayleigh Ferlan said. “They have been fantastic all season. This group is so near and dear to my heart and I am just so proud of them.”

Country Day finished the season 15-5 and won their fourth straight game Saturday at home. Cary Christian finished 12-3.

“We work hard day in and day out,” Ferlan said. “We talk with the kids about the mental game and the physical game. We are just going to keep building here. It is an amazing place to be. It is an amazing school that is so supportive. So, I just love it.”

Game Highlights

Ellie Wilkins shifted around a defender for the first goal for Charlotte Country Day in the second period after a scoreless first quarter.

Grayson Anne McCurdy would tack on another goal about four minutes later, extending the Bucs’ lead to 2-0 at halftime.

The second half would be nothing short of an excellent defensive display for the Buccaneers.

Cary Christian had their opportunities but could never find the back of the net.

Buccaneers’ sophomore goalkeeper Elizabeth Lyle had a lot to do with that.

“(Lyle) has just been dominant for us all season,” Ferlan said. “She just puts a good face on and is super tough. I am just super proud of her.”

Lyle was just happy to be able to contribute to yet another championship.

“This is super exciting,” Lyle said. “Last year didn’t go as well as we wanted so it is just nice to ultimately win the championship.”

Three Who Made a Difference

Ellie Wilkins, Charlotte Country Day: Wilkins got the first goal of the game for the Buccaneers and really got the momentum shifted in their favor. She was also able to deliver a lot of good passes to her teammates.

Grayson Anne McCurdy, Charlotte Country Day: McCurdy’s goal put the game out of reach. She played a very physical game, and Cary Christian School was very physical with her. Even so, she rose to the occasion.

Elizabeth Lyle, Charlotte Country Day: Lyle allowed zero goals in this game and only one in the Buccaneers last three games. Cary Christian had a lot of opportunities in the third period of play, but Lyle was able to deny all of them.