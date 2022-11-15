Charlotte, it’s cold outside. Use these tips to keep your home warm as temperatures drop

With below-freezing temperatures forecast for Charlotte in the coming days, heating your home will be crucial.

By Thursday and Friday night, the National Weather Service is predicting lows of 28 and 29 degrees, respectively.

With cold weather expected later this week, a Charlotte HVAC expert advised against a common method used to heat homes faster.

Many homeowners try to speed up the process by pressing buttons on their thermostats repeatedly when the weather cools down. But it doesn’t help heat circulate faster, according to Marcia Gahry, a service manager at Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical, a Charlotte-based HVAC company.

“It’s a common misconception that the higher you set it, the faster it’ll go,” Gahry said referring to thermostat adjustments. “We recommend setting it at whatever is comfortable for the homeowner.”

But if your HVAC isn’t working properly, it may signal signs that your heating system may need repairs.

How to keep your home warm

Aside from making sure the heating system is running properly, Gahry advised the best way to keep your house warm is to ensure it has good insulation. That can be done by inspecting for gaps and sealing any holes or cracks where heat can escape.

Here are some other ways to keep your home warm, according to Home Advisor, an online resource for information on home repairs:

Add rugs to hard floors

Hang heavy window drapes

Close doors of unused rooms

Keep your blinds open to let in sunshine

Keep blankets handy

Install a storm door

Use window film

Keep vents open

Signs your heating system may need repairs

Broken furnaces can produce carbon monoxide, an invisible poison gas that kills hundreds each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, Gahry suggested that homeowners keep their carbon monoxide detectors up-to-date.

“We recommend something a little more advanced than the basic $20 ones you can get at Home Depot,” Gahry said. “The government regulations for those are a bit lower than what we would consider safe.”

Homes with fuel-fired heaters are required to have carbon monoxide detectors installed on each floor, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Carbon monoxide detectors that can accurately and quickly detect the deadly gas typically range from $60-$120, according to Consumer Reports.

Here are some other signs your heating system may need to repair, according to Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical in Charlotte.

Your heater makes odd sounds while it’s on or only is warm in a certain room. Other signs include your heater smoking or sparking and that the monthly energy bill is higher than usual.