Charlotte civil rights icon dies + City Council approves funding for affordable housing projects

In advance of Election Day on Nov. 7, the Charlotte Observer is partnering with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to host a voter engagement panel, Thursday, Sept. 28. The event takes place at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Branch beginning at 6 p.m.

Learn more about the event and register to attend here.

Sarah Stevenson, an education and civil rights leader in Charlotte, died Tuesday at age 97.

Stevenson helped create an influential forum for political and social dialogue on the city’s westside. She was a leader in desegregating the city’s schools in the 1970s and in 1980 became the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.

The Charlotte City Council stands after swearing in at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Public housing projects received millions in approved funding from the Charlotte City Council yesterday, but not without a contentious hearing.

The council voted 7-3 to approve funding, but some residents who spoke ahead of the votes expressed concerns that their neighborhoods are becoming saturated with affordable housing.

Emergency responders revived three inmates found unresponsive in a Mecklenburg County Courthouse holding cell on Monday, Sept. 27, 2023, while the cause of their medical emergency remained a mystery, jail officials said.

All three inmates suspected of suffering an overdose survived, according to the latest information available.

Founded in Santa Barbara, The Habit Burger Grill franchise will open another North Carolina in Moooresville.

The Habit Burger Grill, know for its cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, will open Oct. 4 just east of Interstate 77 in a former Popeye’s spot. It’s the second Habit Burger to debut this year in the Charlotte region.

