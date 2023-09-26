Charlotte civil rights icon dies + City Council approves funding for affordable housing projects
1. Civil rights pioneer Sarah Stevenson dies at 97
Sarah Stevenson, a Charlotte civil rights pioneer, died today, her sister said.
Stevenson helped create an influential forum for political and social dialogue on the city’s westside. She was a leader in desegregating the city’s schools in the 1970s and in 1980 became the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.
Read more on Stevenson’s legacy.
2. Charlotte City Council approves millions for affordable housing after heated debate
Public housing projects received millions in approved funding from the Charlotte City Council yesterday, but not without a contentious hearing.
The council voted 7-3 to approve funding, but some residents who spoke ahead of the votes expressed concerns that their neighborhoods are becoming saturated with affordable housing.
Mary Ramsey has more on the story.
3. Three inmates sent to Charlotte hospital after suspected drug overdoses in courthouse
Emergency responders revived three inmates found unresponsive in a Mecklenburg County Courthouse holding cell yesterday afternoon, jail officials said.
All three inmates suspected of suffering an overdose survived, according to the latest information available.
Joe Marusak and Evan Moore continue to update this story.
4. California burger chain set to open another Charlotte-area restaurant
A California burger chain is opening its sixth North Carolina store in Mooresville next month.
The Habit Burger Grill, know for its cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, will open Oct. 4 just east of Interstate 77 in a former Popeye’s spot. It’s the second Habit Burger to debut this year in the Charlotte region.
Catherine Muccigrosso and Joe Marusak share more on the burger chain’s newest location.
