Charlotte Church puts sprawling Welsh mansion on the market

The home of Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church is for sale — and the setting couldn't be any more idyllic.

Tucked away at the end of a private driveway, The Spinney impresses with its enchanting garden, open-plan social spaces, magnificent bedroom suites and substantial plant-filled orangery. Charlotte purchased the property in 2010, but is now expected to permanently settle at her country escape, The Dreaming.

The singer's gift for creativity and love of the countryside makes her house spirited as well as beautiful. There's a grand entrance hall, spacious living room arranged around a log burner, grand dining room for family feasting, and a luxurious kitchen complete with an integrated island unit breakfast bar.

The five double bedrooms and family bathroom are situated on the first floor, as well as the magnificent principal suite boasting a sizeable walk-in wardrobe and an elegant ensuite. Completing this floor is the gallery landing, with its own balcony peering out over the grounds.

'It was all about the setting for us when we first saw The Spinney just over 13 years ago,' says Charlotte. 'It's a very private property with wonderful grounds and I immediately felt safe. That feeling has remained with us for the entire time we have lived here and we've never felt isolated as we have great neighbours and a friendly community in the village.'

Designing The Spinney wasn't an overnight job; it underwent a six-month renovation project shortly after Charlotte got the keys.

'We wanted to optimise the space and how we used it which has worked brilliantly for us; there's not one room that we don't use and best of all, they're multi-functional and we regularly change things about to suit our needs at that time,' she adds. 'We genuinely have absolutely adored The Spinney and its grounds.'

Surrounded by layers of foliage and ancient woodland, the pretty garden offers a myriad of quiet corners and secret spots to discover. Our favourites include the bright pink circular pergola with a seating area, garden room with a sleeping area, and outdoor swing day bed.

'We're so excited for a new family to move in and take over as guardians of this beautiful place,' says Charlotte.

The Spinney is currently on the market for £2,250,000 with Fine & Country.

Take a tour...

