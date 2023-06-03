Charlotte baseball stays alive in NCAA Tournament Clemson regional with win over Limscomb

To say that Wyatt Hudepohl had himself a day would be an understatement.

The junior pitcher from Cincinnati knew he’d face some pressure today as he and his Charlotte baseball teammates attempted to keep their season alive. He knew he’d be counted on to pitch multiple innings as the 49ers worked to save their bullpen in the event they advanced to play another game or two or three.

What he likely didn’t count on was just how much action he’d see.

Charlotte’s Wyatt Hudepohl (51) throws a pitch during a NCAA baseball regional game between Lipscomb and Charlotte held at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday.

Hudepohl gave Charlotte everything he had, and everything the 49ers needed, throwing a career-high 129 pitches over eight complete innings while allowing just two early runs on six hits while striking out 11. The offense repaid him in kind, pounding out eight runs over two big innings to lift Charlotte past Lipscomb, 9-2, in the teams’ elimination game at the NCAA Tournament’s Clemson regional on Saturday.

Blake Jackson led the way for the 49ers with three hits and two runs scored. Jack Dragum, Brandon Stahlman and Eli Weisner all hit home runs for Charlotte, as well. Weisner and Dragum’s long shots came six pitches apart in the fourth inning and were part of a five-run outburst that changed the dynamic of the game. The 49ers trailed by two to begin the inning, and led by three afterward.

Charlotte batted around in the seventh inning and scored another three runs, one on a solo shot by Stahlman, and tacked on one in the eighth to cap the scoring.

The 49ers will face the loser of Saturday’s late game between Clemson and Tennessee at noon on Sunday in another elimination game.