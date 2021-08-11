Charlotte Ballet turns to a familiar face to be its interim artistic director

The Charlotte Ballet announced on Wednesday that Christopher Stuart will serve as interim artistic director, following the departure of current director Hope Muir.

Muir, the ballet’s first female artistic director, said last month she would be stepping down and taking a job as artistic director of The National Ballet of Canada in Toronto starting in January.

Stuart graduated from University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2002. He performed as a principal dancer with the Nashville Ballet for 16 years before being named that company’s resident choreographer.

Muir later hired Stuart as program director of Charlotte Ballet II and the main company’s rehearsal director. She and Stuart will work together to ensure a smooth transition as the search for a new artistic director begins.

“I am confident that Chris will not only be an advocate for the incredible artists of the company, but that his calm and assured approach will benefit the organization through this transition,” Muir said in a news release.

Stuart will make his transition to interim artistic director later this year as the ballet prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.