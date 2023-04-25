Charlotte bagel shop flagged for dirty dishes during restaurant inspection

A Charlotte-area bagel restaurant received its fourth “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department after inspectors found dirty dishes stored as clean.

The Original NY Bagels at 9810 Gilead Rd. in Huntersville received a score of 86 during its April 4 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after a slicer and plastic container stored as clean were found soiled with food waste, documents show. Food waste buildup was also found inside a microwave in the kitchen and on a plate inside an ice machine.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Chicken salad, egg salad, and tuna salad stored above the required temperatures

Back door propped open

Food debris on shelving around and under the grill

Food stored on the floor

The restaurant has not received a score above 90 since May 2021, documents show.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score before publication.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.