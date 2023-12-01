Charlotte-area middle school children hospitalized after consuming ’unknown substance’

Concord police are investigating an incident that hospitalized seven Cabarrus County Schools students and sickened others.

Students at C.C. Griffin Middle School ingested an “unknown substance” and had “negative reactions,” Cabarrus County Schools wrote in a statement to WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner.

Paramedics treated an unknown number of students at the school and later transported seven to Atrium Health Cabarrus “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Cabarrus County Schools’ statement.

Parents told WSOC they suspect the reactions are connected to treats shared during class.

“School administration are investigating and working closely with the Concord Police Department to gather relevant information,” school officials said.

The Charlotte Observer has reached out to the police department, paramedics and the school district for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back to charlotteobserver.com for updates.