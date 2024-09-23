Charlotte-area high school football coach resigns in middle of the season. What we know.

Harding High School head football coach JT Stone has resigned, Rams athletic director Jermaine Walker told The Charlotte Observer.

Walker said that Stone’s decision to leave the team was a personal one and that he would remain at the school as a teacher.

Assistant athletic director Terrance Cunningham has been named interim coach.

Cunningham coached the Rams’ wide receivers last season, but was promoted to assistant athletic director and was not coaching this season.

Harding was 1-9 under Stone last season and is 1-3 this year, after Friday’s 48-0 loss to Hopewell.

The Rams have not had a winning season since 2019.

Stone was hired at Harding in December 2022, leaving a position as head coach at Santa Barbara High in California, where his final team finished 9-2 and made the playoffs.

In a letter to Harding families, Walker, the school’s athletic director wrote:

“After much consideration, Coach Stone has decided to step down from his position as Head Football Coach, effective immediately.

“Coach Stone has been an integral part of our athletic community, bringing passion, dedication, and leadership to our football team. Under his guidance, our student-athletes have not only grown in skill but also in character, embracing the values of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship. His contributions to our football program have been invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for his commitment.

“While this is a significant change, we understand and respect Coach Stone’s decision. Transitions like this are never easy, but we are committed to ensuring that our football program remains strong and continues to build on the foundation he has helped establish.

“We have decided that Coach Terrance Cunningham will be our leader for the remainder of the year. Coach Cunningham is a leader who shares our values, is committed to the success and well-being of our student-athletes, and is ready to take our football program to new heights.”