Which Charlotte-area high school football players are the stars of tomorrow?

Here are the latest “Fresh Faces,” the high school football stars of tomorrow, featured as part of The Observer’s Talking Preps show.

Kiante Marsh, Hough

The offensive lineman was one of the stars of the Huskies 23-7 win against West Charlotte on Friday. He had five pancake blocks.

Brady Stober, Hickory

The quarterback threw for 327 yards and five touchdowns Friday against North Iredell. For the season, Stober has thrown 25 touchdowns and has no interceptions.