A Charlotte-area high school football coach has been suspended. What we know

Garinger High School football coach DeAngelo Lloyd has been suspended because of an incident involving an assistant coach, a source familiar with the situation told The Observer on Monday.

The source said Lloyd, 45, was suspended last Thursday and did not coach in Friday’s game against Butler, which Garinger lost 63-7.

Interim coach Joshua Wells coached in that game and is expected to coach in this week’s game at East Mecklenburg (0-5), the source said.

Garinger (0-4) has been outscored 192-7 this season. The Wildcats have lost 31 straight games and haven’t won since beating Berry 22-0 in Sept. 2021.

Efforts by The Observer to reach Lloyd, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Garinger athletic director Brian Bourque were unsuccessful Monday night.

The source said there was an incident at Garinger’s practice Wednesday involving an assistant coach and a player and that Lloyd was suspended the next day following a meeting with CMS administrators.

Lloyd was hired last April, just a few months after The Observer named him one of the greatest Charlotte high school football players of the past 40 years.

He was an All-American at Independence in the 1990s and was a former Observer high school football player of the year. Lloyd played in college at Tennessee and was on the Vols’ 1998 national championship team.

A change.org petition, asking CMS to reinstate Lloyd, had received more than 100 signatures as of Monday night.

It read:

“Coach Lloyd has been more than just a coach for the community of Garinger. He has played multiple roles ranging from mentor, confidant, to a father figure for the students and has been instrumental in shaping the lives of numerous student-athletes. Not only has he excelled in the duties of a coach, but he has also extended his influence beyond the football field, instilling in our children valuable life lessons and serving as a shining beacon of inspiration.

“Our boys have not only lost an outstanding coach but a dedicated figure ever present in their lives. Therefore, we urge the Garinger High School administration to reconsider their decision and reinstate Coach Lloyd as head coach. Restoring Coach Lloyd to his position will not only be a victory for the team but a triumph for the community that holds him in high regard.”