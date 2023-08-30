Charlotte-area districts cancel after-school activities because of Idalia flood threat

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Union County and Cabarrus County school districts have canceled after-school activities for Wednesday.

The forecast for heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Idalia led to CMS and Union County canceling all clubs and extracurricular activities for students, sporting events and practices “out of an abundance of caution.” Cabarrus County Schools said its cancellation was “due to potential weather-related safety issues.”

After-school enrichment programs in CMS and Union County will close promptly at 6 p.m. CMS also canceled professional development for employees.

“Following the storm, district teams will check all school sites to assess any damage and clear debris, as needed,” CMS’ message states. “Another update will be provided via phone, email and social media for any schools that may experience delays in opening Thursday due to weather impacts.”

Charlotte is expected to receive less than an inch of rain tonight, according to the latest estimates from the National Weather Service. But a flood watch bulletin issued Wednesday morning said rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the course of the event, with some localized torrential downpours.

Rain from Hurricane Idalia will add to an already waterlogged Charlotte area, with U.S. Geological Survey rain gauges showing some areas of Charlotte have received more than 5 inches of rain in the past week.