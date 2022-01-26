Charlotte apartment developers create PAC, looking to influence 2022 elections

One of Charlotte’s trade associations for apartments and multi-family developers has created its own political action committee, aimed at pumping money into local elections for candidates aligned with their values.

The Rental Housing Alliance PAC, created this month, is led by members of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association. It has raised more than $86,000 and spent that on operating costs, but has not yet spent money on elections.

Political action committees like the Rental Housing Alliance cannot donate directly to candidates, but can buy advertisements and pay for mailers to promote certain candidates, said Michelle Manns, a board member of the PAC and the director of legislative affairs for the apartment association.

Manns said the group has not yet decided which candidates to support, but said the PAC would focus on local elections. That could include races for City Council, the Board of County Commissioners and the mayor’s office.

North Carolina’s primary elections are currently scheduled for May, delayed from March after a legal dispute over redistricting. It’s possible they would move again, to June. The general election will take place in November.

Because of the redistricting fight, it is also unclear when candidates will be able to file for office.

Charlotte’s housing market

Housing affordability has been one of the biggest issues facing local elected officials for years. Despite massive investments aimed at creating affordable options, most of Charlotte’s low-income households pay more than what they can afford in rent, the Observer has previously reported.

Along with too few units for low-income families, some neighborhoods have raised concerns about how apartment buildings are increasing traffic and disrupting the character of some areas.

Additionally, some areas along Charlotte’s light rail, which have seen massive development and the construction of new apartment buildings, have also seen a significant decline in the number of Black residents — fueling concerns about gentrification.

Goals of the PAC

Manns said the PAC hopes to lend support to candidates “who not necessarily will say ‘I’m definitely pro housing development, but ones who understand the big picture, who understand that housing affordability is the biggest issue for us locally.”

She added that, in their view, “one of the biggest issues is housing affordability and how regulations impact the cost of housing.”

In addition to the Charlotte PAC, another, based in Raleigh, formed earlier this year. Called the Multifamily Housing Coalition of NC, it is run by members of the Apartment Association of North Carolina. That group is the statewide parent organization for local apartment trade groups.

A representative from that PAC did not respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear how much money the Charlotte PAC will be able to pump into the 2022 elections. Developers have long been among the biggest donors to local candidates.

“There are a lot of elected officials who say they care about housing affordability,” Manns said, “but when you look at their track record and some of the decisions that they make and the way they vote, it’s hard to see clearly how they really care about housing affordability.”