Charlotte 49ers lose another QB, fall flat in home-opening loss to William & Mary

Hunter Bailey
·4 min read
Charlotte Athletics/Charlotte Athletics

William & Mary spoiled the Charlotte 49ers’ home opener to the tune of 500 yards of total offense and more 300 yards on the ground, sending Charlotte to its second consecutive loss, 41-24.

The Tribe, led by quarterback Darius Wilson’s 305 combined yards and two touchdowns, weathered the 49ers’ second-half rally to hand Charlotte its first loss against an FCS opponent since 2017.

The stands at Richardson stadium began to empty following Wilson’s best Johnny Manziel impression, where he danced around the pocket and found tight end Lachlan Pitts on a 65-yard bomb to put the Tribe up two scores in the fourth quarter. William & Mary used a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to put Charlotte to bed, bringing out the boos from the remaining fans.

After allowing 43 points against Florida Atlantic just six days prior, Charlotte’s defense showed more of the same Friday, allowing 8.6 yards per play on the contest. The 49ers entered the evening hoping for a bounce-back performance led by James Foster, but left with Foster on the sideline in a stunning defeat.

William & Mary dominated, outgaining the 49ers by 181 yards.

Senior tailback Bronson Yoder led the way for the Tribe’s rushing attack, accounting for 120 yards and a score on 15 carries. Yoder was one of three tailbacks to find the end zone for head coach Mike London’s team.

Charlotte’s home opener saw a breakout quarterback performance, but not from whom the 49er faithful might have expected.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Xavier Williams took the reins in the second quarter, bringing life to a struggling 49ers offense. Williams led the 49ers to three scoring drives, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and even taking a four-point lead in the third quarter.

Charlotte’s first lead came when Williams side-stepped two defenders on a third-and-21, streaking 67 yards for the score, notching Charlotte’s longest play of the season. But every time Charlotte found momentum, the Tribe answered emphatically.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tribe running back Bronson Yoder found the end zone from 1 yard out to give William & Mary the lead for good. Wilson’s scramble-drill touchdown to Pittssealed the win, highlighting the somber realization that there isn’t a sure-fire victory on the 49ers’ schedule.

Charlotte started the action missing sixth-year quarterback Chris Reynolds, and then lost fill-in starter James Foster due to an injury to his throwing hand late in the first quarter. The next domino to fall was Charlotte’s best player, Grant DuBose, exiting the game following a head-to-head hit that warranted a targeting call. DuBose returned midway through the second quarter, keeping Charlotte competitive early in the second half.

Reynolds’ health is a huge question, but Williams provided some optimism for Charlotte’s future, finishing with 201 yards and three scores.

The 49ers have now lost five consecutive games by an average of 20 points, dating back to 2021. Charlotte head coach Will Healy’s seat is getting warm, and the 49ers are slated to play two Power Five opponents in the next three weeks.

FIRST DOWN

After rushing for just 2.7 yards per carry a weak ago, Charlotte was held to just 3.6 yards per rush against the Tribe. William & Mary returned 10 starters on the defense, and it showed.

OFFSIDES

Charlotte’s secondary allowed 19.7 yards per completion in the loss. There were multiple opportunities to create turnovers, deflect passes and end drives, but Greg Brown’s unit failed to execute repeatedly.

Following a season where Charlotte allowed 465 yards and 35 points per game, they’re allowing 521 yards and 42 points per game through the first two contests. William & Mary dominated the line of scrimmage, blowing the 49ers off the ball and creating running lanes throughout all four quarters.

TOUCHDOWN

The Tribe had its way in the second half, scoring on four consecutive drives and bleeding the clock in the process. If 304 yards on the ground weren’t enough, William & Mary dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for over 32 minutes and sustaining multiple scoring drives of seven minutes or more.

ICYMI

Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds missed the home opener with an upper-body injury after falling on his non-throwing shoulder against Florida Atlantic in Week 0. With the program’s leading passer sidelined, Charlotte dressed Foster, Williams, Trexler Ivey and freshman Steven Johnson.

KEY NUMBERS

560 yards of total offense for the Tribe.

107 receiving yards for Elijah Spencer.

0 tackles for Markees Watts.

