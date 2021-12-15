Charlotte 49ers had a big signing day. Just as important? No one is transferring

Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy added 12 players on national signing day Wednesday.

Healy and his staff traveled to 11 states in eight days to secure what could be a foundational class for the 49ers’ future. The 49ers are planning to sign two to three more high school prospects in February and will continue to evaluate the transfer portal.

In addition to the new faces, Healy touted the recruiting job he and his staff have done of keeping current players on the roster.

“I was told that there were two schools in the country that didn’t have a (scholarship) guy in the portal, and that’s us and Georgia,” Healy said. “Retaining players is extremely important to me. We’ve got to recruit our own as well.”

The 49ers’ 2022 class is ranked 90th nationally and No. 3 in Conference USA, per 247 sports. Healy’s fourth class currently has commits from six different states, and half of the class is from the Carolinas.

“It was awesome to be back on the road again. It really felt like recruiting again,” Healy said. “What we do on an official visit is awesome. We have a lot to sell. Typically we’ll bat above 80-85% of guys we have on campus that actually sign with us. We were able to do that again this year.”

Here is a snapshot of the 49ers’ 2022 recruiting class.

Offensive line

The 49ers started six different offensive line groups in 2021, highlighting the need for depth in the trenches. Charlotte signed four high school prospects on the offensive line, all of which are from the Carolinas.

▪ Cade Goldman, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Harrisburg

▪ Marcus Boston Brinkley, 6-3, 283, Fort Mill, S.C.

▪ Kendall Stanley, 6-6, 320, Charlotte

▪ Antonio Gaines, 6-4, 310, Columbia, S.C.

Goldman is the second-highest-rated signee in Charlotte’s class and is ranked 35th overall in North Carolina. He can play every position on the line but will start as a tackle. Stanley will also serve as a tackle and was coined as the “steal of the class” by Healy. Stanley will join the team in January for spring ball.

Gaines was the 49ers’ first commit in the 2022 cycle, marking a reunion with his former head coach Perry Parks who now serves as Charlotte’s receivers coach. He was recruited on the offensive and defensive lines but will play under Pete Rossomando on the 49ers’ offensive line. Brinkley is ranked 32nd in the state of South Carolina and was offered by Army and Coastal Carolina before choosing Charlotte.

“I think we have signed three consecutive really good offensive line classes and been able to sprinkle some transfers in there,” Healy said. “Our depth on the offensive line should be really good.”

Receivers and running backs

With multiple seniors mulling the decision to return, the 49ers’ depth at skill positions on the offensive side of the ball was unclear. Charlotte entered Wednesday with three skill commits but flipped Reggie Givhan from New Mexico at the last minute.

▪ RB: Micah Bell, 5-10, 200, McDonough, Ga.

▪ WR: Reggie Givhan, 5-10, 170, Kennesaw, Ga.

▪ WR: Roger “Fresh” Walters, 5-10, 170, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

▪ TE: Jake McTaggart, 6-6, 235, Hayesville

“Jake (McTaggart) has the size that none of our other (tight ends) have,” Healy said. “We’ve got speedsters in the receivers. These are guys that can return kicks and are mismatches in the slot with their quickness and hands. When you look at Micah (Bell), 9.7 yards per carry is really impressive. You’re always comparing guys to finding the next Benny LeMay, and we think this guy has an opportunity to be really special.”

Bell turned down an offer from Ole Miss to join the 49ers and brings an every-down-back ability that will be key for Charlotte moving forward. Charlotte’s staff believes that McTaggart can be the best tight end that has played for the 49ers. He is a vertical threat and has the frame to become an edge-setting run blocker with time.

Walters and Givhan can both be utilized in the return game and as scat-backs for the 49ers’ offense. Givhan was a late find for the 49ers and was Wednesday’s only surprise.

Defense

Charlotte signed three defensive players and received a verbal commitment from Kansas State transfer linebacker Wayne Jones III, who will sign in February.

▪ DB: Aveon Grose, 6-0, 190, Mansfield, Ohio

▪ LB: Maguire Neal, 6-1, 195, Zephyrhills, Fla.

▪ LB: Reid Williford, 6-2, 195, Nashville, Tenn.

Grose, a three-star recruit ranked 40th overall in Ohio, is the highest-rated player in Charlotte’s class and will enroll in January and compete in spring ball. He de-committed from Pittsburgh and turned down an offer from Cincinnati to sign with Charlotte. Brother of Michigan State starting defensive back Angelo Gross, Charlotte’s staff was blown away by Aveon’s tackling and IQ.

“Aveon stayed committed to us even though we had some transition with our secondary coaches,” Healy said. “Maguire can run. He’s got a different type of speed and a really good ability to make plays on the ball. He’s going to be a guy who can do it all and play a lot of positions for us. Reid will be a really good player for us. A do-it-all linebacker.”

Special teams

Senior kicker Jonathan Cruz announced his intent to return for one final season at Charlotte, creating an instant position battle with the newest 49ers’ kicker, Braeden McAlister, from Indian Trail.

“Braeden is a stud,” Healy said. “We only recruited one kicker in this class and he’s done it all at Porter Ridge. The competition will be good for Cruz. Braeden is really talented, and having another guy who can do it will be really important.”

McAlister had attention from North Carolina, Florida, Clemson and other Power Five programs before committing to Charlotte.