Charlotte 49ers back on the right track after a thrilling comeback win over Rice in OT

An overtime thriller on homecoming headlined by heroics by quarterback Chris Reynolds saw the 49ers erase a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes to down Rice, 31-24.

Reynolds found Elijah Spencer on a slant across the middle and Spencer did the rest, electrifying the crowd at Richardson Stadium as he took the opening play of overtime 25-yards for the go-ahead score.

Spencer caught two passes in the final minutes of the game — both touchdowns.

Luke Martin’s first-career interception put the finishing touches on the comeback, picking off Jake Constantine’s first overtime attempt.

Reynolds, the senior captain, completed 4-of-5 passes for 57 yards on the game-tying drive in regulation. Grant DuBose reeled in an acrobatic catch on the sideline, making the grab from his knees to set up the 49ers inside the Owls’ 10. Spencer caught the fifth touchdown, the most important of his career up to that point, keeping the 49ers’ bowl hopes alive and tying the score with one minute to play.

Charlotte’s defense answered the bell late stifling the Owls’ offense to close regulation. Markees Watts recorded his first sack of the night to force the Owls to play for overtime and is now just 2.5 sacks away from first in the 49ers’ record book.

The first sell-out crowd in over 800 days was one to remember for those who stuck around. Many fans departed following the Owls’ nine-minute scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by 10 with just 6 minutes to play, Charlotte battled back as the offense went up-tempo. Kicker Jonathan Cruz connected from 32 yards out to cut the deficit to seven, and the 49ers’ defense held to give Reynolds one more shot to tie the score.

Both teams missed plenty of opportunities in this one. The Owls dominated the time-of-possession battle, holding the ball for over 37 minutes of game.

The boo-birds came out for the 49ers’ offense midway through the third quarter, following a second consecutive three-and-out.

Owls’ tailback Ari Broussard recorded his career-high of 65 rushing yards against Alabama-Birmingham two weeks ago. He nearly tripled that total against Charlotte, rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Constantine led the Owls’ offense by completing 19-of-35 passes for 253 yards. He managed the game well throughout but was unable to escape the 49ers’ pressure late in the game.

After missing last week’s matchup against Western Kentucky, Reynolds returned to the lineup for the 49ers. Reynolds was under pressure early and often and was without his favorite target Victor Tucker for much of the contest.

Reynolds tossed his first touchdown of the game on the second possession, finding Calvin Camp out of the backfield for a 53-yard catch and run to cap off Charlotte’s seven-play, 80-yard drive. Camp is the ninth receiver to catch a touchdown this season for Charlotte, and it was the longest of his career.

The Owls were held scoreless in the first quarter for the fourth time this season as kicker Christian VanSickle missed from 35 yards out. That was just the start of the special teams’ woes for both teams.

A pair of blocked kicks from each team kept this one close early as Chris Houston raced in and blocked the Owls’ punt, setting up Charlotte deep in Rice territory. The 49ers went three-and-out and linebacker Desmyn Baker blocked Charlotte’s field-goal attempt, keeping the deficit at just seven points to end the first quarter.

The Owls had converted on 11 straight fourth-down attempts dating back to their win over Alabama-Birmingham two weeks ago. Rice added to the total on a fourth-and-5 deep in Charlotte’s territory when Constantine found Jake Bailey to move the chains. On the ensuing play, Broussard went untouched for a 22-yard score to tie the score at 7.

Rice was penalized 15 times in its overtime loss against North Texas last week. The first penalty of the game was called on the Owls midway through the second quarter, and they would be penalized on three of the next four plays to set up Charlotte inside the 5. Shadrick Byrd capped off the drive from 1 yard out, putting the 49ers up 14-7.

The Owls’ fourth-down streak was snapped as Constantine’s pass sailed over Cedric Patterson’s head, giving Charlotte the ball and a chance to double its lead late in the first half.

Charlotte squandered its chance as Reynolds fumbled the handoff, setting up Rice in plus territory. With less than a minute to play in the first half, Constantine lofted a ball into the end zone as August Pitre III burned Geovante Howard, but Pitre dropped the acrobatic catch attempt, closing the first half with Charlotte up 14-7.

The 49ers had been outscored 75-2 in the second half of all four losses coming into Saturday’s game. A 44-yard carry from Byrd set Charlotte up in the red zone, looking to extend its lead to double digits. Charlotte fumbled yet another scoring opportunity as Reynolds put the ball on the ground for the second time, resulting in a red-zone turnover for the 49ers.

The Owls rattled off 10 points in a row to take the lead in the third quarter as VanSickle redeemed himself following the turnover, connecting from 25 yards out to cut Charlotte’s lead to just four midway through the third quarter. Following a 49ers’ three-and-out, Rice drove 63-yards in seven plays and Jordan Myers jumped over the pile for the 1-yard score.

This game turned on a fourth-and-10 late in regulation. Rice jumped offsides, allowing Charlotte a free play. Reynolds kept the drive alive, in turn, keeping Charlotte in the hunt for Conference USA’s East Division crown.

First down

Rice was penalized 12 times for 107 yards in the loss. The first flag of the game wasn’t thrown until midway through the second quarter.

Offsides

Failing to capitalize on the opponents’ miscues was a common theme throughout. Following a 44-yard carry by Shadrick Byrd, setting up the 49ers inside the red zone, Charlotte had a chance to take a commanding 21-7 lead early in the third quarter.

On the following play, Reynolds kept the option and tried to make an Owls’ defender miss, but was hit hard by Antonio Montero, fumbling for his second time on the game and resulting in Charlotte’s second turnover. Charlotte wouldn’t find the red zone again.

Touchdown

Charlotte lost Victor Tucker due to an injury on the first drive of the game. The late-game heroics of Grant DuBose and Elijah Spencer saved Charlotte’s season. Spencer, a freshman, caught a career-high six passes for 77 yards and two scores.

The 49ers’ wide receiver room has talent for years to come with DuBose (sophomore), Spencer (freshman) and Jairus Mack (freshman).

ICYMI

Reynolds missed his first game since the 2018 season last week against Western Kentucky but dressed and started for the 49ers against Rice. James Foster was listed as day-to-day through the week and never saw the field.

Key numbers

468 yards of total offense for the Owls. Just 2 in overtime.

133 receiving yards for Jake Bailey, his second consecutive game going over 100.

30 first-quarter points allowed through nine games for the 49ers.