Charlize Theron's Daughters Are All Smiles At Her Zoom Birthday Party

Celebrities, they’re just like us: Zoom birthday parties edition.

Charlize Theron rang in her 45th birthday on Friday in the only way we know how to now with a no-fuss virtual celebration that gave a rare glimpse into the famously private actor’s home life.

The “Old Guard” star shared a screenshot from the festivities on Instagram of her friends and family, including a special appearance by her two daughters, Jackson, 8, and August, 5, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

The three are cuddled together in the photo, all cracking big, birthday-appropriate smiles.

“My first virtual birthday party...I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure.”

Theron’s mom, Gerda Maritz, can indeed be seen in the shot lounging perhaps a bit too comfortably in a chair.

In the comments under the post, Theron received well-wishes from many a famous friend including Courteney Cox, Kate Beckinsale, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Chastain and Reese Witherspoon, who per usual summed up all our feelings best.

“Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all!” the “Morning Show” star wrote.

Theron has opened up considerably about motherhood as of late, reflecting on how the Black Lives Matter movement has emboldened her to continue to have honest conversations with her daughters, who are both Black.

“The day I became a parent, I just vowed that I would always tell them the truth— in a way that they could handle,” she explained in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like this is such an important moment for them — for all of us.”

“I wanted them to know what this was all about, what happened to George Floyd and to so many other Black bodies that have died from this violence,” Theron continued. “I wanted them to have an awareness of how unfair and how unjust all of this is.”

Theron shared that after the discussion her daughters wanted to attend protests and make signs, describing the two girls as “real little warriors in their own right.”

The “Mad Max” star tends to keep her daughters out of the spotlight, but did share another photo in May, while reminiscing about her experience filming the action blockbuster as a new mother.

“I became a mom right before we started shooting,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding Jackson, whose face is covered with a heart emoji. “At least my child will forever have the fun fact of ‘I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.’”

