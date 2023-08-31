Charlize Theron 'still recovering' from her thin eyebrows in the '90s

Just like everyone else, Charlize Theron regrets some of her fashion choices in the '90s.

The beauty chameleon has pulled off countless haircuts, outfits, and styles, but admits she went a touch too far with one particular trend. While speaking with InStyle, Theron revealed her biggest beauty regret. "Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s," she said. "I'm still recovering from that."

The notorious pencil-thin arches, a staple of the Y2K aesthetic, took the world by storm in the '90's and early aughts. Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and Gwen Stefani are just a few of the names who partook alongside Theron.

Charlize Theron at the New York City "The Cider House Rules" Premiere In NY on November 14, 1999.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Charlize Theron in 1999

The look is also on the verge of a comeback, with style icons like Bella Hadid embracing the nostalgia. This time around, it doesn't seem as if Theron will be participating.

After so many years in the spotlight as a trendsetter, the actress has learned to embrace the looks that she truly believes in. She added that the best piece of advice she ever received came from her longtime stylist Leslie Fremar, who encouraged her to trust her intuition.

"She is one of the first people from that world that came into my life and during fittings would say things like, 'You have to like it,'" Theron recalled. "It was so refreshing. I was like, 'What? No.' [But Leslie would say], 'You have to like it because if you don't like it, you won't be able to sell it.'"

Charlize Theron in 2023

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images Charlize Theron in 2023

The Dior model and Hollywood star recently clapped back against speculation that she secretly had plastic surgery.

"People think I had a face-lift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?,'" Theron said. "I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Story continues

She added that she takes issue with the double standards that treat women's aging bodies differently than men's.

"I despise that concept and I want to fight against it," she said. "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: