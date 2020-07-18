Charlize Theron Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’ Seen In 72M Households To Rank Among Streamer’s 10 Most Popular Pics

Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline

Netflix has posted on social media that the Charlize Theron, Gina Prince-Bythewood Skydance movie The Old Guard has easily become one of the streamer’s top 10 most popular, viewed by 72M households in just four weeks.

Netflix also reports that Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on that list.

Other Netflix streaming benchmarks:

–The Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery was watched by 31M accounts in its first two days on Friday and Saturday.

–Netflix reported that the first week of the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box was watched by 45M global accounts during its first seven days. Nielsen later verified that 26M U.S. subscribers tuned into Bird Box in its first week

–The first 3-days of the Will Smith 2017 fantasy action movie Bright was reported at 11M.

