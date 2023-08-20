Charlize Theron Denies Facelift Allegations: ‘B—-, I’m Just Aging!’

Perhaps no one is more surprised by the news that Charlize Theron is 48 years old than the actress herself, but it sounds like she might be more comfortable with this fact than a lot of people are. In an interview this month with Allure, Theron told the magazine that she’s been accused of getting a facelift — and of getting a bad facelift at that.

It turns out the reality is that Theron is just aging. Imagine!

She said, “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging [but] people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B—-, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'”

Theron didn’t end the conversation about aging there. She added, “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers … I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

The actress has clearly spent time ruminating on the topic, especially as it pertains to her career and her own body. After gaining weight for “Monster” at the age of 27, she easily lost 30 pounds once filming was complete. When Theron turned around and gained a similar amount for “Tully” at age 43, she had a much more difficult time losing it again.

She explained, “I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

Still, it seems no one suffers as much as Theron’s two daughters, who are forced to contend with their nearly naked mother every time they visit the airport and are confronted with her 10-foot Dior ad staring them in the face.

Of her oldest, Theron explained, “She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, Mom! You’re not even wearing a shirt.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. I didn’t even realize.’ She’s like, ‘All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?'”

Unfortunately for her two girls, but very fortunately for Theron herself (and the rest of us), it doesn’t seem like the actress is slowing down any time soon… but maybe she’ll wear a shirt every now and then.

The post Charlize Theron Denies Facelift Allegations: ‘B—-, I’m Just Aging!’ appeared first on TheWrap.