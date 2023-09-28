Charlitta Burruss, candidate for Durham mayor, takes your questions

A pivotal election is underway in Durham, with voters choosing a new mayor and filling three City Council seats this fall.

There are eight people competing for mayor.

Early voting in the primary runs through Oct. 7 and Primary Day is Oct. 10.

The top two mayoral candidates will proceed to the general election in November, and the winner will have a two-year term.

We collected questions from residents across Durham to help readers get to know the candidates.

Charlitta Burruss

Age: 64

Occupation: Community leader/advocate

Website: None

Are we paying people competitively and keeping our promises to our workers?

- East Durham resident Aidil Ortiz

No No.

Do you have any experience that helps you understand development in Durham? How do you plan to get more affordable units in the city?

- Planning commissioner Zuri Williams

No, not locally but, my father was a builder and by watching what is going on now the development for Durham who was born and raised here and work is being priced out or they can’t afford to live here. I would like the city to look at their own developers instead of allowing others to come to this city to do things the citizens can do and look at neighborhoods and see if ADUs and tiny homes are options and look at the safety and transportation options for the community.

As Durham grows more dense, how do we get away from the classic American model of car-oriented development? Are there any policies that you support that can keep us from becoming another Atlanta or Dallas?

- Downtown resident Nirav Patel

First of all we will not get to the size of Atlanta or Dallas but, due to the growth and being in transportation as a driver, I would look at additional buses being added and if we could find space for a park/ride ias well. Remember a lot of people don’t live in Durham that work in Durham so to limit commuting something closer would help so they can park at a lot for free, catch a bus and ride to their place of employment or a designated stop.

What policies do you support for implementing safer streets and reducing car dependency locally and regionally?

- Stadium Heights resident Nick Roberts

I drive a bus and safer enclosed bike lanes is what I would like to see. Buses are having problems turning into various streets and sometimes the roads are too small and if possible widen. But, I am not for spending unnecessary money for things that will not work. Also after the bike lanes are improved the bikers need to respect the drivers and stay in their designated lanes. I see bikers take too many chances with traffic. More buses less cars with proper fuel emissions where we can have safer air quality.

What will you do to support the mental health needs of everyday Durham residents, especially thousands of young people in our public school systems?

- Hillside High School senior Isaiah Palmer

I have a degree in social work and have worked with special needs students in the school system. More workers need to be hired that specializes in mental illness; to me it’s a special calling and everyone can’t do it. People also need to be educated on the signs of mental illness so as mayor. I would like the opportunity to have a city/county wide meeting with everyone that works in the school system to see what we can do collectively to come up with a solution that will lessen stress and improve quality of life for all.

In your vision for the city, what role does public education play and how does that connect to economic development, public safety and community health?

- Fayetteville Street corridor resident Erika Wilkins

I believe in education on all levels and being a person that deals with people on all levels daily. I often say, it’s a lack of knowledge and communication or disconnect. If we don’t come together and treat the whole person and know that where a person mentality is very important. We are people that have different educational background and that cannot be ignored. I still believe in community events and every one needs to come to the table, have a discussion and have a task force to cover the area North, South, East and West. We already have leaders on the ground that cover these areas for nothing because of the love of where they live. Trust needs to come back to Durham and truth to know that these matters will be looked at and moved on sooner than later.

On the subject of alleged Clean Water Act violations in Falls Lake and its tributaries: How did we get here and who should be held responsible? Who is going to pay for the creek restoration and environmental damage?

- Southeast Durham resident Pam Andrews

You know no one wants to take responsibility for this but, I think it would lie on the city/county to take care of this according to where each one is located because right now there is a safety, environmental and sanitation matter which can if it hasn’t already affected citizens’ health. From now on the citizens have a right to know and not just at City Council meetings because a lot of people can’t attend a lot of times due to various reasons.

How have you seen Durham evolve in your time here and what’s one thing you’ll have the power to change if elected?

- The News & Observer

Crime has risen tremendously, and I have been directed affected by it. Raises have to happen for essential workers. We have to get qualified police officers and pay them just as much as other cities are paying their officers. We have PAC’s which a lot of people don’t know what they are about so the community needs to be better informed and educated on the resources that we have in Durham, and I would like to ask these people if they would come forward if they are really interested in the well being in Durham instead of receiving funding for work in the names of citizens that is not being done.

To find polling places and full details on voting, visit the Board of Elections at dcovotes.com or 919-560-0700.